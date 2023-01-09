ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Legislature approves tax relief for Monroe County residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paying for the essentials is becoming harder for some, especially people with limited capacity and a fixed income. One local government is offering immediate relief. The clothing and shoes people buy for $110 or less in Monroe County will no longer be taxed. Lawmakers voted to...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

