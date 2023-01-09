Hawthorne College Students Make Dean's List

HAWTHORNE, NJ -- Three local college students have made the Dean's List at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

Maria Del Carmen N Angeles-Molinelli

Caitlin Carone

Sydney Reicher

...all residents of Hawthorne, have made the top honors list along with 1,980 other students. There are approximately 8,500 students attending this Pennsylvania university

To be eligible for the Dean's List at Kutztown University, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Founded in 1866, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education located on 289 acres nestled in the East Penn Valley in Berks County, according to a press release. The campus is between Reading and Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is two hours from New York City and 90 minutes from Philadelphia.



