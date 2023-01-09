Did You Know That 68% of All Online Experiences Start with a Search Inquiry?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

NUTLEY, NJ - Its 2023 and if you are like most businesses you are thinking of ways to incorporate shiny, new strategies into your Marketing plan.

If you don't have a content marketing strategy yet for your business, this is the year to create one.  If you already have one, then this is the year to make it cooler and better than ever, so you can close more sales, build better relationships with clients and enhance your brand awareness.

Most businesses that execute on their content marketing, spend a lot of time creating quality, consistent content but then let it sit on their website or post it to their social media accounts. This is a missed opportunity!

With over 21,000,000 annual users, the TAPinto marketing and media network is the perfect platform to expand your reach and circle of influence with new potential clients who you haven't met yet.

We can also help you with creating and developing those shiny, new marketing ideas and strategies that will make 2023 your best year yet!

TAPinto Nutley is the second-largest NJ site in the TAPinto.net network of locally owned sites. In 2023, we had over 2.2 million page views, and 59,000 unique visitors to the site every month!

We'd love to chat with you!  You can email us at nutley@tapinto.net.

Happy New Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZSu1_0k8c8JfQ00

Comments / 0

 

TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Times Presentation in the Works, $60.5 Million for Clean Water, Feed the Frontlines at Nasdaq

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The start of the year is bringing about lots of new policies at both the village council and board of education. Council members voted to introduce ordinances that fund $60.5 million in water treatment plants and board of education members requested a presentation of potential later school start times. Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines rang the closing bell at Nasdaq, celebrating the work of more than 300 volunteers in providing meals to neighbors in need. The Ridgewood High School New Players are presenting their annual concert fundraiser this weekend. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Crypto Currency Fraud Leaves $100K Hole in NJ Women's Account After Online Encounter

NUTLEY, NJ - A Nutley woman is out $100,000 after sending money to an individual she met on a dating app.  According to Nutley police, a fraud report was filed with the department on Jan. 7 regarding cryptocurrency. The case began on the dating app 'Bumble.' Over the course of conversations with someone on the site, the conversation turned to cryptocurrrency. The local woman then sent over $100,000 to the other party before realized she was defrauded. Detectives from the Nutley Police Department are investigating the case. Bumble is an online dating application. Profiles of potential matches are displayed to users, who can "swipe left" to reject a candidate or "swipe right" to indicate interest. In this case, the woman swiped right before having the other party swipe $100K. The Texas based company was founded in 2014 and does not have the reputation of being a hookup site. Nearly 38% of Bumbles users are women   
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne BOE Meeting Venue Changes Revert to Original - Will Be Voted on Again

WAYNE, NJ – After the school board voted to pass the BOE meeting schedule during their re-organization meeting last week, a change was made and communicated with the town through TAPinto Wayne. The changes, however, were not communicated with the board members and long-time Trustee Cathy Kazan called new President Don Pavlak out and the end result was that the changes were scrapped – at least for now. At issue was the moving of some of the Board of Ed meetings to larger venues, like the auditorium of Wayne Hills High School. Kazan voiced two concerns, one about the process followed to...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something New and Exciting Is Coming Soon to Madison

MADISON, NJ -  During the Madison Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, Council President John Hoover announced that the Madison Chamber of Commerce is in the process of creating something new and different. A "Madopoly Game" will soon be available in Madison, according to Hoover. The game will feature local Madison businesses in a Monopoly Game format. There will be 500 games for sale. More details will be available soon.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?

WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown.  Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019.  Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Let's Talk Sugar: Healthy in 2023 Series at Middletown Township Public Library kicks off Jan. 19

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – There is an obesity epidemic in America, causing a multitude of health problems from heart disease, inflammation, and strokes, to diabetes and high cholesterol. And just when we need it most, the dynamic Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will begin its winter health food series for adults this month. It's never too late to start a healthy lifestyle and the New Year is always a great time to kick it off! The series begins with a Let’s Talk About Sugar program, in-person at the library on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Join presenter Francesca Locicero of "Let's Be Frank" Health & Life Coaching for...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alfalfa Application to be Heard by Hoboken Planning Board

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Planning Board will hear an application by Alfalfa restaurant to expand to an additional location at 150 Newark Street, the location previously occupied by Sobsey's Grocery until it closed in 2016 and later Ma's Gourmet until it closed last year. Co-Founder of Alfalfa, Dan Sobsey is the son of Michael Sobsey, the founder of Sobsey's Grocery. Alfalfa is known for its variety of salad options, breakfast burritos, gluten-free doughnuts, coffee and drinks. Alfalfa currently serves customers at their first Hoboken location formerly occupied by Schnackenberg's Luncheonette in uptown Hoboken at 11th and Washington Streets, as well as in Jersey City and locations in California.  The application appears on the agenda for the meeting, which will be held virtually on January 17 at 6 p.m See more information here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Project Senior Week Holding MacBook Pro Raffle

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Maybe Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for someone buying a MacBook Pro raffle ticket. Project Senior Week is holding a raffle with the grand prize being a 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. Tickets are $5 each and all the proceeds go to support Spotswood High School's Class of 2023's Senior Week activities. Senior Week has been a Chargers' tradition since 1992. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Spotswood High School senior or by emailing shsseniorweek2023@gmail.com. Cash or check made payable to the Spotswood Education Foundation is accepted as payment.  A winner will be announced at Project Senior Week's Pocketbook Bingo on Friday, February 10. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Health Department Offering No Cost Blood Pressure Screenings

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Health Department is offering no cost blood pressure screenings to resdients. Blood Pressure monitoring is the primary tool you have to find out if your blood pressure is within your target range. The screenings will take place on the third Friday of each month from 10am - 11:30am January 20 February 17 March 17 April 21 May 19 June 16 The Madison Health Department is located at 50 Kings Road in Madison. Registration not required. Contact the health department at 973-680-4024 with any questions.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Where to get your Belmar Bagel Fix on National Bagel Day

BELMAR, NJ — This Sunday, January 15 marks National Bagel Day. While it’s recognized across the country, the day hits home for New Jerseyans especially, since it’s well known we have some of the best bagels in the world.  According to Grubhub, the mobile food delivery service, New Jersey had the highest percentage of bagel orders out of all 50 states in 2020. Following New Jersey were Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, and Oregon.  The question often asked is ‘What makes a Jersey bagel so much better?’ The short answer: our water. More specifically, however, New Jersey has “soft water,” meaning it has...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Clerk Given 'Perfect Score' for Passport Processing

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the third year in a row, the Mercer County Clerk's Office has been awarded a perfect score for their passport services by the National Passport Center. Each year, the U.S. Department of State reviews passport offices across the country. Mercer County Clerk Sollami Covello praised the Passport Services Office which is led by Chris Tozour and supported by Aida Borges. "The staff members are to be commended for their dedicated service, daily commitment to excellence, and a job very well done,” said Sollami Covello. The Mercer County Clerk's Office must pass an annual inspection and audit by the Federal government for its management...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phlebotomy Training Program for Court-involved Individuals Launches at HCCC

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A Phlebotomy program that is the first of its kind in the state, and possibly the nation, was launched as a joint effort between Hudson County Community College and the New Jersey Reentry Corporation on Thursday. Phlebotomy technicians collect blood from patients and prepare the samples for testing. Most work in hospitals and clinics, but some collect blood for donation purposes. Phlebotomy technicians are important members of the health care team and often need to explain the blood-drawing procedure and put patients at ease. The U.S Bureau of Labor statistics reports that Phlebotomy is one of the fastest growing career sectors...
KEARNY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Invites You to “Celebrating Our Legacy: A Rededication Ceremony”

The Rho Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® invites you to “Celebrating Our Legacy: A Rededication Ceremony,” honoring Founder Anna Easter Brown, a native of West Orange, New Jersey. As Alpha Kappa Alpha commemorates 115 years of legacy and sisterhood, we celebrate the women who envision a world where all mankind had equal access to healthcare, housing, proper nutrition, education and civil rights. The Sorority, founded in 1908, has flourished into a globally impactful organization of more than 300,000 college trained women, empowered by a commitment to servant leadership, that is both domestic and international in scope. The “Small but Mighty” Rho Gamma Omega Chapter, chartered on September 6, 1987, has proudly served the Oranges and Maplewood communities for thirty-five years by tirelessly promoting and executing the programs and initiatives of the International Administration to uplift the local communities.  The ceremony will convene on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Orange Public Library. Registration via Eventbrite can be found by clicking the link below or visiting our Social Media sites to register. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-of-our-legacy-a-rededication ceremony-tickets-495018472577. Hosted by Rho Gamma Omega Chapter’s Membership Committee Chairman, Trina Brinkley and Chapter President Lesley-Ann Adams.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Register Your Child for Bordentown Little League This Weekend

BORDENTOWN, NJ — Is your child thinking about signing up for Little League? Now is the perfect time, as Bordentown Little League will be holding in-person registration this weekend for the 2023 Spring season.  Registration will be taking place on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 10AM to 12PM in the small meeting room of the Carslake Community Center, located at 207 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown City. Families can register their 4 through 12-year-olds for tee-ball, baseball and softball and save money, as Early Bird rates have been extended through the month of January.  Registration will close on February 15.  For more information about Bordentown Little League, including details about their upcoming winter clinics, visit https://www.bordentownlittleleague.com/.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Realtor Spotlight: Sara Whitley

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Sara Whitley is a buyers' agent for the Amy Owens' Team at Keller Williams NJ Metro Group, the agency with the largest market share in Essex County. As a member of the highest producing team in the company, Sara works to combine her expertise, passion and customer service to ensure that her clients have the best home buying experience possible. "Working on the Amy Owens Team has been a huge asset to not only my business in providing me such a great environment to learn, but how I’m able to provide the best service to my clients," Sara...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with a location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the following resolutions to award of contract were adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at the Reorganization Meeting of the Mayor and Council held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. 2023-23 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH ATTORNEY AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO WEINER LAW GROUP FOR THE PROVISION OF LEGAL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-24 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH BOND COUNSEL AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO GIBBONS P.C. FOR THE PROVISION OF BOND COUNSEL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-25 RESOLUTION APPOINTING A...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park issues notices of default to boardwalk developer Madison Marquette

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The city council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday issuing notices of default to Madison Asbury Retail LLC, a subsidiary of Madison Marquette which is the retail developer for the Asbury Park Boardwalk, for failing to meet its obligations in developing and maintaining the casino property and the power plant building on the boardwalk’s south end.  The resolution contains multiple failures and violations committed by Madison Asbury Retail that date back to the original 2004 agreement and the 2010 subsequent agreement to preserve the city's historic buildings that the company holds ownership of.  Joseph Maraziti, Jr., an attorney with...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Windows of Understanding Public Art Project Returns to New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – David Lago carefully ascended the ladder with a long strip of canvas in one hand and a glue gun in the other. With his high top Chuck Taylors securely balanced on the top rung, he placed a few drops of glue to the corners and pressed the canvas into place. The New Brunswick High School art teacher on Friday afternoon delicately then placed five more pieces into place on the interior windows of Barca City Café & Bar, facing out toward the passing pedestrians on Easton Avenue. The six-paneled “Bridging the Gap” art piece was created by Lago...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Native Pushes Council to Allow Her Cannabis Shop

ROXBURY, NJ – A Landing resident, who wants to convert a former bank into a cannabis store, this week urged the Roxbury Mayor and Council to repeal its “placeholder” ban of such businesses. The resident, Roxbury High School graduate Ariel Mizrahi, made her plea at the Jan. 10 council meeting. Mizrahi wants to convert the former Fulton Bank building in Landing into a store called Bud 2 Bloom. She contends the business would bring tax revenue, stimulate economic growth, improve the appearance of Landing and help people who use cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. “A few surrounding municipalities have opted in to allow...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
