This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Electric vehicle chargers installed at new Round Rock Public Library garage ahead of Jan. 28 opening
Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. The city of Round Rock announced Jan....
With displacements on rise, Austin funds tenant relocation support program
A city renter assistance program will support tenants facing relocation. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) After years of delay, Austin plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist lower- and middle-income tenants facing displacement this year. The support will come through the city's Tenant Relocation Program, set up years ago...
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Round Rock City Council to consider agreements with WilCo to fund road projects
An agreement to partially fund the extension of East Old Settlers Boulevard will be considered by the Round Rock City Council Jan. 12. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County to bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock will be considered by City Council Jan. 12.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Pflugerville selects master developer for Downtown East project
Representatives from Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus spoke with council ahead of the vote on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) After several months of developer solicitation, Pflugerville has a master developer for its 29-acre mixed-use Downtown East development. At a Jan. 10 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved the appointment of Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus...
Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan
The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
Round Rock bus route changes in effect ahead of transit development plan implementation
In advance of improvements to the city of Round Rock's Transit Development Plan, some route changes to the city's existing system went into effect Jan. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In advance of improvements to the city of Round Rock’s Transit Development Plan, some route changes to the city’s existing system...
Cedar Park Council Member Kevin Harris appointed to Capital Area Council Of Governments General Assembly
Council Member Mel Kirkland previously resigned from his seat on CAPCOG, allowing Council Member Kevin Harris to fill in. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council appointed Council Member Kevin Harris to the Capital Area Council Of Governments, or CAPCOG, General Assembly, at its Jan. 12 meeting. Governed by local...
Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises
City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding
MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Plans for South Congress coffee and cocktail yard, Windsor Park multifamily move forward
A new art yard and coffee and cocktail lounge could be coming to South Congress Avenue. (Courtesy city of Austin) Planning Commission members signed off on several project plans across Austin Jan. 10, including a new cocktail lounge and art yard off South Congress Avenue and a 34-unit apartment complex in Windsor Park.
Red Bud Lane widening on horizon in Round Rock
The project will widen Red Bud Lane from two to five lanes with a continuous left-turn lane at the intersection as well as adding a median to divide the road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock made two right of way purchases in November and December in anticipation...
Kyle approves permits for construction of Valvoline facility and a new day care
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission meets at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved two conditional-use permits Jan. 10 for the construction of two new businesses in Kyle. The first permit was issued for the construction of a day...
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
St. David’s Women’s Center expansion set for completion in second half of 2023
St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas is undergoing renovations and expansions to meet the growing needs of Central Texas. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center on Parmer Lane and MoPac is undergoing expansion as a part of a $121 million renovation.
Georgetown City Council to hear update on Downtown Master Plan
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall or winter 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council will hear updates on the Downtown Master Plan and design of the Austin Avenue Parking Garage Jan. 10. Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe...
