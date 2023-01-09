ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan

The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park Council Member Kevin Harris appointed to Capital Area Council Of Governments General Assembly

Council Member Mel Kirkland previously resigned from his seat on CAPCOG, allowing Council Member Kevin Harris to fill in. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council appointed Council Member Kevin Harris to the Capital Area Council Of Governments, or CAPCOG, General Assembly, at its Jan. 12 meeting. Governed by local...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises

City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
LEANDER, TX
