Former top Department of Defense official makes stunning UFO revelation

By Breanna Robinson
 4 days ago

Luis Elizondo, an intelligence officer and former US senior deputy of defence officer, has made the stunning revelation that UFOs exist.

According to a report from the Mirror , Elizondo made an appearance at a forum coordinated by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science in 2017.

This event is centred around research into UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and other similar technology.

Elizondo also said he once worked on a project that investigated the threat of extraterrestrial spacecraft.

After that, he went on to reveal that he had come across real evidence of an alien space capsule, noting that he planned to share the findings with the public.

"Something unexplained is always assumed to be a potential threat until we are certain it isn't," Elizondo said at the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science forum.

Elizondo also said that he's used to being involved in "nuanced programs" surrounding national security, but the topic of "aerial threats" has been the "most interesting effort" for him.

He worked with the Department of Defence for nearly 10 years, addressing the moment he saw recorded evidence that proved UFOs are around and the plan to share the footage.

"We are also planning to provide never-before-released footage from real US Government systems. Not blurry, amateur photos, but real data and real videos," Elizondo said before "inviting" fellow government and defence colleagues to get engaged with their own findings about the phenomenon.

Since then, a US Naval crew in California claimed they saw numerous ships being swarmed by "at least 100" UFOs , and NASA announced the creation of a team to "to move the scientific understanding of unidentified aerial phenomena forward.

Indy100

Indy100

