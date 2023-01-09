Read full article on original website
Viola "Jane" Morse
Viola "Jane" Morse age 90, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crystal Care nursing facility in Mansfield. Born February 22, 1932, in Plymouth to Dominic and Olive (Goin) Dorion, she had been a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School. Jane had spent over 30 years, from 1961 to 1995, living in Grafton with her husband before moving back to Shelby. She enjoyed history and loved helping at the Plymouth Heritage Museum. As a skilled and accomplished artist, Jane painted many paintings and sold nearly all of them. One of her paintings was chosen for the Cleveland May Art show and had received an Honorable Mention. She was very proud of this accomplishment. She had worked as an interior decorator in the Cleveland area with Ethan Allen for numerous years before her retirement in 1993. Many homes she decorated were enjoyed in the Parade of Homes Tour.
Millersburg West Holmes comes up short in matchup with Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon dumped Millersburg West Holmes 59-44 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. In recent action on January 7, Mt Vernon faced off against Newark and Millersburg West Holmes took on Lexington on January 6 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
Granville outlasts Zanesville to earn OT victory
This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Granville could edge Zanesville 58-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Zanesville faced off on January 28, 2022 at Zanesville High School. For more, click here.
Defiance controls the action and Kenton
Kenton got no credit and no consideration from Defiance, which slammed the door 72-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-13 lead over Kenton.
Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash
Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Gahanna Columbus Academy comes up short in matchup with Whitehall-Yearling
Whitehall-Yearling knocked off Gahanna Columbus Academy 47-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 13. In recent action on January 7, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Worthington Christian and Whitehall-Yearling took on Bexley on January 7 at Bexley High School. For results, click here.
Fostoria takes victory lap past Genoa Area
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fostoria broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-26 explosion on Genoa Area during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 6, Genoa Area faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Fostoria took on...
Springfield Shawnee trips Plain City Jonathan Alder in tenacious tussle
A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield Shawnee's locker room after a trying 43-39 test with Plain City Jonathan Alder on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Plain City Jonathan Alder, as it began with a 10-3 edge over...
Milford Center Fairbanks proves to be too much for South Charleston Southeastern
Milford Center Fairbanks collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 56-40 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 6, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Springfield Greenon and South Charleston Southeastern took on Mechanicsburg on January 2 at Mechanicsburg High School. For more, click here.
Westerville South wins tense tussle with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
With little to no wiggle room, Westerville South nosed past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 49-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Westerville South and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 61-49 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
Too close for comfort: Pemberville Eastwood strains past Elmore Woodmore
Yes, Pemberville Eastwood looked relaxed while edging Elmore Woodmore, but no autographs please after its 76-72 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Elmore Woodmore faced off on January 25, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lodi Cloverleaf stops Mogadore Field in snug affair
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lodi Cloverleaf nipped Mogadore Field 42-36 on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 67-51 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
Galion history conversation to feature the story of Galion’s Freese family
GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House. The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll
Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
Mansfield BOE hears update on homeless student program
MANSFIELD — Kathy Goodwin's job brings a mixture of tears and triumphs. A community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, Goodwin works primarily with adult family members of homeless students in the Mansfield City School district. GALLERY: Tyger Den. The Tyger Den is where Mansfield City Schools...
Mansfield lands $1.7 million grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant. City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved. Chuck...
Library to host annual Black History celebration
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder
MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
Democratic Party veteran, newcomer pull petitions to run for mayor, finance director
MANSFIELD -- A pair of Democrats have taken out petitions in the May 2 primary election to run for two of the city's most key positions, according to the Richland County Board of Elections. Political newcomer Sherry Reese Vaught intends to run for mayor, the only Democrat to take out...
