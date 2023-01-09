Viola "Jane" Morse age 90, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crystal Care nursing facility in Mansfield. Born February 22, 1932, in Plymouth to Dominic and Olive (Goin) Dorion, she had been a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School. Jane had spent over 30 years, from 1961 to 1995, living in Grafton with her husband before moving back to Shelby. She enjoyed history and loved helping at the Plymouth Heritage Museum. As a skilled and accomplished artist, Jane painted many paintings and sold nearly all of them. One of her paintings was chosen for the Cleveland May Art show and had received an Honorable Mention. She was very proud of this accomplishment. She had worked as an interior decorator in the Cleveland area with Ethan Allen for numerous years before her retirement in 1993. Many homes she decorated were enjoyed in the Parade of Homes Tour.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO