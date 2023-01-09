ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Viola "Jane" Morse

Viola "Jane" Morse

Viola "Jane" Morse age 90, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crystal Care nursing facility in Mansfield. Born February 22, 1932, in Plymouth to Dominic and Olive (Goin) Dorion, she had been a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School. Jane had spent over 30 years, from 1961 to 1995, living in Grafton with her husband before moving back to Shelby. She enjoyed history and loved helping at the Plymouth Heritage Museum. As a skilled and accomplished artist, Jane painted many paintings and sold nearly all of them. One of her paintings was chosen for the Cleveland May Art show and had received an Honorable Mention. She was very proud of this accomplishment. She had worked as an interior decorator in the Cleveland area with Ethan Allen for numerous years before her retirement in 1993. Many homes she decorated were enjoyed in the Parade of Homes Tour.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville outlasts Zanesville to earn OT victory

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Granville could edge Zanesville 58-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Zanesville faced off on January 28, 2022 at Zanesville High School. For more, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Defiance controls the action and Kenton

Kenton got no credit and no consideration from Defiance, which slammed the door 72-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-13 lead over Kenton.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash

Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Columbus Academy comes up short in matchup with Whitehall-Yearling

Whitehall-Yearling knocked off Gahanna Columbus Academy 47-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 13. In recent action on January 7, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Worthington Christian and Whitehall-Yearling took on Bexley on January 7 at Bexley High School. For results, click here.
GAHANNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Fostoria takes victory lap past Genoa Area

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fostoria broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-26 explosion on Genoa Area during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 6, Genoa Area faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Fostoria took on...
FOSTORIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Too close for comfort: Pemberville Eastwood strains past Elmore Woodmore

Yes, Pemberville Eastwood looked relaxed while edging Elmore Woodmore, but no autographs please after its 76-72 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Elmore Woodmore faced off on January 25, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
ELMORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lodi Cloverleaf stops Mogadore Field in snug affair

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lodi Cloverleaf nipped Mogadore Field 42-36 on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 67-51 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion history conversation to feature the story of Galion’s Freese family

GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House. The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll

Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield BOE hears update on homeless student program

MANSFIELD — Kathy Goodwin's job brings a mixture of tears and triumphs. A community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, Goodwin works primarily with adult family members of homeless students in the Mansfield City School district. GALLERY: Tyger Den. The Tyger Den is where Mansfield City Schools...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Library to host annual Black History celebration

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder

MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
MANSFIELD, OH

