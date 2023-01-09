Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
'Internet of Light' integrates illumination, communication and ministration
When it comes to efficiency and quality, light-emitting diodes (LED) are the MVP of today's lighting technology. A team of Chinese researchers are using recent LED improvements as a springboard to launch a more interconnected illumination network. In their study published on September 30, 2022 in Intelligent and Converged Networks,...
techxplore.com
Researchers work toward harnessing ocean energy to power devices
Tsunamis, hurricanes, and maritime weather are monitored using sensors and other devices on platforms in the ocean to help keep coastal communities safe—until the batteries on these platforms run out of juice. Without power, ocean sensors can't collect critical wave and weather data, which results in safety concerns for coastal communities that rely on accurate maritime weather information. Replacing batteries at sea is also expensive. What if this could all be avoided by powering devices indefinitely from the energy in ocean waves?
techxplore.com
A method to reliably fabricate transition metal dichalcogenide field-effect transistors on a wafer-scale
Electronics engineers are continuously trying to develop thinner, more efficient and better performing transistors, the semiconductor devices at the core of most modern electronics. To do this, they have been evaluating the potential of a broad range of materials. Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), compounds based on transition metals and chalcogen...
techxplore.com
A precision arm for miniature robots
Until now, microscopic robotic systems have had to make do without arms. Now, researchers at ETH Zurich have developed an ultrasonically actuated glass needle that can be attached to a robotic arm. This lets them pump and mix minuscule amounts of liquid and trap particles. Robots with moving arms perform...
techxplore.com
Using cosmic rays to generate and distribute random numbers and boost security for local devices and networks
State-of-the-art methods of information security are likely to be compromised by emerging technologies such as quantum computers. One of the reasons they are vulnerable is that both encrypted messages and the keys to decrypt them must be sent from sender to receiver. A new method—called COSMOCAT—is proposed and demonstrated, which...
techxplore.com
New technique to turn abandoned mines into batteries
A novel technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage turns decommissioned mines into long-term energy storage solutions, thereby supporting the sustainable energy transition. Renewable energy sources are central to the energy transition toward a more sustainable future. However, as sources like sunshine and wind are inherently variable and inconsistent, finding ways...
techxplore.com
Unraveling the interfacial interactions of lead-free perovskite for efficient hydrogen production
The conversion of solar energy into hydrogen energy represents a promising and green technique for addressing the energy shortage and reducing fossil fuel emissions. A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently developed a lead-free perovskite photocatalyst that delivers highly efficient solar energy-to-hydrogen conversion. Most importantly, they...
techxplore.com
Artificial intelligence is here, but the technology faces major challenges in 2023
Although artificial intelligence has been present in our lives for years, 2022 served as a major proving ground for the technology. Between ChatGPT, AI art generation and Hollywood embracing AI, AI found a new kind of foothold––and hype––with the general public. But it also came with a fresh wave of concerns about privacy and ethics.
techxplore.com
New study explores artificial intelligence in fashion
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fashion industry has grown significantly in recent years. AI is being used for tasks such as personalizing fashion recommendations for customers, optimizing supply chain management, automating processes, and improving sustainability to reduce waste. However, creative processes in fashion designing continue to be...
techxplore.com
Modification to Shor's algorithm may mean less powerful quantum computers could crack cryptosystems
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across China has modified Shor's algorithm in a way that could allow less powerful quantum computers to crack current cryptosystems. The team describes their modifications and outlines the results of testing it using real-world quantum computers in a paper published on the arXiv preprint server.
techxplore.com
A new 'digital twin' of laser-directed energy deposition repair technology
Mechanical parts in industrial machinery and structures that develop thinning or cracks need to be replaced with new ones. In recent years, attempts to repair them have been considered, in order to improve industrial sustainability. So, repair technology for machines has been a hot topic of research and development. Conventional...
techxplore.com
Novel design helps develop powerful microbatteries
Translating electrochemical performance of large format batteries to microscale power sources has been a long-standing technological challenge, limiting the ability of batteries to power microdevices, microrobots and implantable medical devices. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers have created a high-voltage microbattery (> 9 V), with high-energy and -power density, unparalleled by any existing battery design.
techxplore.com
Integrated photonic circuits could help close the 'terahertz gap'
EPFL researchers have collaborated with colleagues at Harvard and ETH Zurich on a new thin-film circuit that, when connected to a laser beam, produces finely tailorable terahertz-frequency waves. The device opens up a world of potential applications in optics and telecommunications. Researchers led by Cristina Benea-Chelmus in the Laboratory of...
techxplore.com
Computer models determine drug candidate's ability to bind to proteins
Combing computational physics with experimental data, University of Arkansas researchers have developed computer models for determining a drug candidate's ability to target and bind to proteins within cells. If accurate, such an estimator could computationally demonstrate binding affinity and thus prevent experimental researchers from needing to investigate millions of chemical...
techxplore.com
AI improves detail, estimate of urban air pollution
Using artificial intelligence, Cornell engineers have simplified and reinforced models that accurately calculate the fine particulate matter (PM2.5)—the soot, dust and exhaust emitted by trucks and cars that get into human lungs—contained in urban air pollution. Now, city planners and government health officials can obtain a more precise...
techxplore.com
'Artificial intuition' delivers better answers to thorny parking-lot optimization problem
Assessing the optimal location for parking lots is surprisingly mathematically challenging, and a subset of a classic computational complexity problem with far wider applications. A team of data scientists has combined quantum annealing with a process that attempts to mimic the underlying processes of human intuition in a technique that delivers a solution accuracy that's far superior to conventional approaches.
techxplore.com
Will nanowire LEDs be the ultimate light engine for AR and VR displays?
High resolution density, wide field of view (FoV), lightweight and compact formfactor, and low power consumption are demanding requirements for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) displays. Compared to liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, microLED is attracting more attention due to its high peak brightness, excellent dark state, high resolution density, small formfactor, and long lifetime.
techxplore.com
Feathered robotic wing paves way for flapping drones
Birds fly more efficiently by folding their wings during the upstroke, according to a recent study led by Lund University in Sweden. The results could mean that wing-folding is the next step in increasing the propulsive and aerodynamic efficiency of flapping drones. Even the precursors to birds—extinct bird-like dinosaurs—benefited from...
techxplore.com
Improving perovskite solar cell resistance to degradation
Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) can be made with low-cost materials, are highly efficient, can surpass traditional silicon solar cells, and have the potential to revolutionize renewable energy. However, one of the current drawbacks preventing their widespread use has is their lack of operational stability. Now, scientists at EPFL and Sungkyunkwan...
Quantum computers: How scientists can shield against cyber attacks
Thirteen, 53, and 433. That’s the size of quantum computers in terms of quantum bits, or qubits, which has significantly grown in the last years due to important public and private investments and initiatives. Obviously, it is not only a mere question of quantity: the quality of the prepared qubits is as important as their number for a quantum computer to beat our existing classical computers, that is, to attain what’s called the “quantum advantage”. Yet it is conceivable that soon quantum-computing devices delivering such an advantage will be available. How would this affect our daily lives?
Comments / 0