Stereogum
Liturgy’s New Song Is A Children’s-Choir Instrumental
Back in October, the Brooklyn black metal experimentalists Liturgy released an EP with the awesome title As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time. At the very same time, the band also announced plans for a new album called 93696, and they shared that album’s 15-minute title track. Today, Liturgy have dropped another 93696, and it’s pretty significantly different from the last one.
Stereogum
Stream Detroit Rapper Mickey Diamond’s Ninja Turtles-Themed Album Oroku Saki
Sometimes, you see some cover art, and you immediately know that you’ll at least give the record a chance. This is one of those times. Mickey Diamond is a prolific underground rapper from Detroit. He’s a member of a crew called the Umbrella Collective, and he just released Gucci Ghost 2, a collaborative album with producer Big Ghost LTD, a few weeks ago. He’s been picking up some serious buzz lately, and now he’s got a new EP where the cover is an homage to MF DOOM’s 2004 album Mm.. Food, except it’s got the Shredder instead of DOOM. You’re obviously going to want to hear that.
Stereogum
Hear Finn Wolfhard As Ziggy Katz Perform “Pieces Of Gold” From When You Finish Saving The World Soundtrack
On January 20, A24 will release the coming-of-age film When You Finish Saving The World, which stars Finn Wolfhard (playing an aspiring folk-rock musician and influencer named Ziggy) and Julianne Moore, playing his mother, Evelyn. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, When You Finish Saving The World also features a score by Emile Mosseri and a soundtrack with original music by Wolfhard, Eisenberg, and Jeff Tweedy, who covers the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Ahead of the movie’s release, we get to hear Wolfhard as Ziggy playing a song called “Pieces Of Gold.” Listen to “Pieces Of Gold” below.
Stereogum
Death Valley Girls – “Sunday”
Back in November, the Los Angeles rock band Death Valley Girls announced a new album, Islands In The Sky, and shared its lead single, “What Are The Odds.” Today, they’re back with the LP’s second single, the starry and impassioned “Sunday.” “Recently I realized I have been numbing, medicating, intellectualizing, and avoiding my pain and feelings for most of my life,” bandleader Bonnie Bloomgarden said of the track, continuing:
Stereogum
The National Tease LP9 With Two Song Snippets Plus Phoebe, Taylor, Sufjan Name-Drops
The National were workshopping new songs on the road last year, and they released the Bon Iver collab “Weird Goodbyes” in August. Now it seems like they’re ready to start rolling out their first album since 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Today the band shared a link to a protected “LP9” page on their website, accessible with the password EVIL FOREBODINGS. It links to a video containing brief snippets of two new songs: one piano ballad and one uptempo track that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Idioteque” with more of a rock edge.
Stereogum
Parannoul – “We Shine At Night”
Last year the mysterious Seoul-based bedroom-shoegaze project Parannoul stayed busy: an EP in February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Today, Parannoul starts off 2023 with a big, lovely new song. Right now, “We Shine At Night” appears to...
Stereogum
Kelly Clarkson Is Out Here Covering Blink-182, And It Rules
Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing Kellyoke project — the thing where Clarkson covers a different song every day on her daytime talk show — has recently been digging into ’90s alt-rock: Gin Blossoms, Garbage, Soundgarden. But other than the odd My Chemical Romance cover, Kelly Clarkson has mostly stayed away from the whole pop-punk realm. There’s a reason for that. Pop-punk tends to rely on whiny, nasal delivery — MCR are a kind of exception — and a power-belter like Clarkson might sound truly lost if she was singing, like, NOFX. I will tell you what, though: I could listen to Kelly Clarkson singing Blink-182 all day long.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Stereogum
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
Stereogum
Vagabon – “Carpenter” (Prod. Rostam)
It’s been three and a half years since Laetitia Tamko released her self-titled album as Vagabon. There have been scattered covers and collabs since then, but no true grand-statement return until now. “Carpenter,” Vagabon’s new single out today, was co-produced by former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and his...
Stereogum
John Cale – “Noise Of You”
Next week, John Cale is releasing his first new album of original songs in a decade, MERCY. We’ve heard “Night Crawling” and “Story Of Blood” from it already, and that latter Weyes Blood-featuring track made our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s sharing a gliding new track called “Noise Of You,” which opens with a reflection from Cale about what he was thinking about when he wrote the song.
Stereogum
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 Lineup Has Dead & Co., Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, & Tons Of Legends
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a cultural institution that goes back decades, has just announced the lineup of its 2023 festival, and it’s sort of overwhelming. The festival stretches over two weekends this spring — 4/28-30 and 5/4-7 — and an absolutely baffling array of big-name artists will play over those two weekends. The first festival has Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and the team of Robert Plant and Allison Krauss as headliners. For the second weekend, the four-day lineup features Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santana, and Dead & Co., the Grateful Dead/John Mayer group that’s currently in the midst of a farewell tour.
Stereogum
Major Murphy, Amy O, & Majetic Share New Songs For Winspear Volume 01 Compilation
At the end of the month, the New York label Winspear is releasing a compilation album called Winspear Volume 01 highlighting artists from their roster. We’ve already heard a handful of the new songs that are included on it, including fresh tracks from Barrie, PARTS, and the Convenience. Today, the label has shared another trio of new songs. Major Murphy has contributed “Young Love,” a song that’s been around in some form since the band’s debut album came out in 2018. The Bloomington songwriter Amy O shared “Strategies Of Self,” her first new track since 2019’s Shell, and the Queens, NY musician Justin Majetich has put out his first track as Majetic in three years, “Can’t Sleep.” Check them all out below.
Stereogum
The Arcs – “Sunshine”
Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”
Stereogum
Philip Selway – “Picking Up Pieces”
Philip Selway recently told Spin that Radiohead will be convening early this year, but the implication was that they’d be brainstorming ideas for a potential 20th anniversary Hail To The Thief reissue along the lines of their recent package celebrating Kid A and Amnesiac: “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. Hail To The Thief — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?” That’s pretty vague as to whether there’s any new Radiohead music to be made, but with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood fully immersed in the Smile right now, Selway may be just as in the dark about that as the rest of us.
Stereogum
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
Stereogum
The Men – “Anyway I Find You”
At the beginning of February, the Men are releasing a new album called New York City, aptly named as its two singles so far (“Hard Livin” and “God Bless The USA“) tapped back into the band’s scuzzy roots. Today, they’re back with “Anyway I Find You,” a track that’s a bit more twangy and laidback. “‘Anyway I Find You’ was written in a kitchen,” the band’s Nick Chiericozzi. “The album take is a bit louder and looser than the track’s original intent. It’s akin to the Bo Diddley line, ‘If I get to heaven before you do, I’m gonna make a hole and pull you through.’” Listen below.
Stereogum
Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed
Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.
Stereogum
Kele – “True Love Knows No Death”
In March, Kele (of Bloc Party) will release his sixth studio album, The Flames, Pt. 2. Back in November, Kele shared the album’s lead single, “Vandal,” and today he’s back with “True Love Knows No Death.”. “A love letter to the people you’ve never noticed...
Stereogum
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
