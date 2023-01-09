Read full article on original website
SIUE’s Hall Wins IndieFEST Film Award for Documentary
EDWARDSVILLE – Candace N. Hall, EdD, assistant professor of educational leadership at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given to Hall, film executive producer, and Cami Thomas, film director and CEO of My Friends and I (MFAI), for the documentary short “clusterluck”.
Local Entrepreneur and SBDC Client Makes Cover of St. Louis Small Business Monthly
EDWARDSVILLE - AIllinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville client and local entrepreneur, with a passion for serving her community and helping others, has been featured as the cover photo in the St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) newsletter for the December 2022 edition.
Hope Rescues Hosting Beach Party Trivia Fundraiser
COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit and no-kill animal rescue, is hosting a trivia fundraising event with a “Beach Party” theme on Saturday, Jan. 21. Prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” people and teams, and the trivia questions will all be related to beach fun.
Chick-fil-A Construction Progress
Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
McGivney, MELHS Cheerleaders, Student Fans Rally Team Spirit In Close Tuesday Night Contest
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon and Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville are both known for their athletic prowess, but the Griffins and Knights are also recognized for their cheerleaders and strong student-body support. Tuesday night at McGivney, both student sections were filled with student...
Madison County Health Department Announces Availability Of Radon Test Kits
WOOD RIVER — You may already know that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what’s No. 2?. Radon — a naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
Father McGivney Catholic High School First Semester Honor Roll For The 2022-2023 School Year
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School announced their first-semester honor roll. High Honor Roll is a weighted GPA of 3.60 and above. Honor Roll is a weighted GPA of 3.0-3.59. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news...
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
Auditions Opening for “9 to 5: The Musical” in Granite City
GRANITE CITY - Auditions for Granite City-based Alfresco Productions’ “9 to 5: The Musical” are being held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Auditions will take place at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center, located at 2041 Delmar Avenue in Granite City.
Amy Elik Sworn in for Second Term as State Representative
SPRINGFIELD - Today State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was officially sworn in for a second term as the State Representative for District 111 in the 103rd General Assembly. Elik was reelected in the 2022 General Election. “I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of the 111th district...
Edwardsville at Alton Girls Basketball 1-12-23
One of the biggest basketball rivalries in the river bend continues as the Redbirds host the Tigers in Alton.
Alton Girls Roar Back: Team Races To 56-41 Win Over Tigers At Packed Redbird Nest
GODFREY - Alton’s girls' basketball team came roaring back on Thursday night from 14-8 and 23-20 first- and second-quarter deficits to Edwardsville to race to a 56-41 win at AHS. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Father McGivney Pulls Out 60-54 Win Over Metro-East Lutheran In Gateway Metro Conference Game
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic fought off an opening 16-4 run by Metro-East Lutheran and rallied to take a 60-54 win over the Knights in a Gateway Metro Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday night at the McGivney gym. The win marked the first time ever the Griffins have...
Official Charges Announced In 2004 Homicide That Involved Alton Woman
WARREN COUNTY, MO. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis today announced charges for Mike A. Clardy, 63, in the 2004 homicide of Alton woman Deanna D. Howland in St. Louis County. The press conference for the announcement was held in Warren County Administration Building in Warrenton, MO.
Student Charged With Felonies In Connection With Threat Report At EHS
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony).
Cold Case Since 2004: DNA Breakthrough Leads To Arrest In Alton Woman's Murder
MARYLAND HEIGHTS - DNA breakthroughs are solving many cold cases throughout the nation in this day and age. On Wednesday, a DNA discovery led to charges of a then Maryland Heights man - Mike A. Clardy - with the 2004 cold case murder of an Alton woman, Deanna Denise Howland.
Morningstar Leads With 13 Points, Hoover, Weller Add Nine Each As Edwardsville Uses Good Defense To Defeat Belleville West 39-27
EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar led the way with 13 points, while both Zay Hoover and Emerson Weller added nine points each as Edwardsville used its defense to help overcome a poor shooting night to defeat Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference girls' basketball game 39-27 Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
First Homicide There Since 1970s: Freeburg/Belleville Police Uncover Homicide
FREEBURG - Freeburg Police discovered its first homicide since the 1970s when authorities found the body of 55-year-old Linda Waller during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court on Wednesday night. The Belleville Police Department contacted the Freeburg Police that there might be a crime victim in...
Haine Announces Murder Conviction In Fatal Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a 30-year-old Alton man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting. At the conclusion of a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Terence J. Hicks on Oct. 11, 2020, during a dispute in Alton.
