Edwardsville, IL

SIUE’s Hall Wins IndieFEST Film Award for Documentary

EDWARDSVILLE – Candace N. Hall, EdD, assistant professor of educational leadership at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given to Hall, film executive producer, and Cami Thomas, film director and CEO of My Friends and I (MFAI), for the documentary short “clusterluck”.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hope Rescues Hosting Beach Party Trivia Fundraiser

COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit and no-kill animal rescue, is hosting a trivia fundraising event with a “Beach Party” theme on Saturday, Jan. 21. Prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” people and teams, and the trivia questions will all be related to beach fun.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Chick-fil-A Construction Progress

Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Auditions Opening for “9 to 5: The Musical” in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Auditions for Granite City-based Alfresco Productions’ “9 to 5: The Musical” are being held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Auditions will take place at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center, located at 2041 Delmar Avenue in Granite City.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Amy Elik Sworn in for Second Term as State Representative

SPRINGFIELD - Today State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was officially sworn in for a second term as the State Representative for District 111 in the 103rd General Assembly. Elik was reelected in the 2022 General Election. “I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of the 111th district...
ALTON, IL
Official Charges Announced In 2004 Homicide That Involved Alton Woman

WARREN COUNTY, MO. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis today announced charges for Mike A. Clardy, 63, in the 2004 homicide of Alton woman Deanna D. Howland in St. Louis County. The press conference for the announcement was held in Warren County Administration Building in Warrenton, MO.
ALTON, IL
Student Charged With Felonies In Connection With Threat Report At EHS

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony).
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Morningstar Leads With 13 Points, Hoover, Weller Add Nine Each As Edwardsville Uses Good Defense To Defeat Belleville West 39-27

EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar led the way with 13 points, while both Zay Hoover and Emerson Weller added nine points each as Edwardsville used its defense to help overcome a poor shooting night to defeat Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference girls' basketball game 39-27 Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
First Homicide There Since 1970s: Freeburg/Belleville Police Uncover Homicide

FREEBURG - Freeburg Police discovered its first homicide since the 1970s when authorities found the body of 55-year-old Linda Waller during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court on Wednesday night. The Belleville Police Department contacted the Freeburg Police that there might be a crime victim in...
FREEBURG, IL
Haine Announces Murder Conviction In Fatal Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a 30-year-old Alton man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting. At the conclusion of a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Terence J. Hicks on Oct. 11, 2020, during a dispute in Alton.
ALTON, IL

