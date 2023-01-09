21-Year-Old Man Dies On Treasure Island Beach After Police Attempt Life-Saving Measures

Man Dies On Treasure Island Beach (Source: TIPD)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – A man was found unresponsive on Treasure Island Beach Monday and has died, according to police.

Police say early Monday morning, Treasure Island Police officers were dispatched to Treasure Island Beach in an area behind 10800 Gulf Blvd. for a reported unresponsive male.

Life-saving measures were ineffective, and the man passed, police say.

The name and age of the man were released after the next of kin was notified. Police say the man was identified as 21-year-old Justin Allyn Hallock.

The investigation is ongoing. TIPD said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

