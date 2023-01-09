Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer will be behind the bench for his third NHL All-Star Game when he guides the Central Division into competition in Sunrise, Fla. Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour will oversee the Metropolitan Division, while Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the event on Feb. 4.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO