Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
Stars' Peter DeBoer among coaches for NHL All-Star Game

Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer will be behind the bench for his third NHL All-Star Game when he guides the Central Division into competition in Sunrise, Fla. Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour will oversee the Metropolitan Division, while Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the event on Feb. 4.
Twins, SS Carlos Correa make $200M deal official

Carlos Correa's third contract agreement of the offseason became official on Wednesday, reuniting the free agent shortstop with the Minnesota Twins. Correa passed his physical with the Twins to seal a six-year, $200 million contract, ending a monthlong circus in free agency. The Twins confirmed the contract became official Wednesday...
OL Reign re-sign captain Megan Rapinoe for 2023

OL Reign re-signed captain and USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe through the 2023 NWSL season. The deal was announced Wednesday, the 10th anniversary of her joining the club as an original member in 2013. Financial terms were not disclosed. "I'm back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I'm...

