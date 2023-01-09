Read full article on original website
Funko and Loungefly Daredevil Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth
What do you think of when you hear the words “blind” and “lawyer”? Does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil come to mind?! Well then you might just be a Marvel fan, and guess what so is Funko and Loungefly! The pop culture sibling brands have debuted awesome exclusives showcasing the Hell’s Kitchen hero that are only […]
Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 10th
Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support […]
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.
Extended Teaser Trailer Released for ABC’s “The Company You Keep”
ABC released an extended teaser trailer for the upcoming crime series The Company You Keep starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. What’s Happening: A con man and an undercover CIA officer accidentally fall in love in The Company You Keep, a romantic crime series coming to ABC on Sunday, February 19th, at 10/9c. During ABC’s TCA Winter […]
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Planning Year-Round Horror Destination in Las Vegas
In addition to the new family-focused Texas park, Universal is planning a horror-themed destination in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Seeking Alpha, the Las Vegas development will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the Area15 entertainment district. Though the Frisco, Texas destination is referred to as a...
Hasbro Reveals New Indiana Jones Toys from “Dial of Destiny,” “Temple of Doom,” More During Live Fanstream
It’s going to be an incredibly exciting year for Indiana Jones fans, with the first new movie in the series in 15 years Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters this summer. And what would a new Indy movie be without plenty of cool new toys and merchandising to go with it? This morning the […]
Odyssey Pavilion Decorated as Figment’s Inspiration Station for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Odyssey Pavilion has been decorated to host Figment’s Inspiration Station, a new food studio at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The pavilion is closed while the transition takes place. We spotted rainbows on the pavilion’s windows, visible from the walkways to and from World Showcase....
Disney Showcases First Looks at Upcoming Projects Including “American Born Chinese,” “Prom Pact,” “Secrets of the Elephants” & More at TCA
Disney+, Disney Channel and National Geographic Content marked the Winter 2023 TCA Press Tour with a robust slate of premiere dates and first looks across linear and streaming. What’s Happening: Panels showcased throughout the day included American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next […]
Breaking: Universal will expand to 2 new locations
What do you think of this expansion for Universal? Will you be visiting when they open? Texas Project Going to Universal Studios makes you feel like you’re watching your favorite TV shows and movies, only with extra thrills, turns, and drops. Not only that, but guests face villains and help save the earth! Now they will be […]
Shop Till You Drop! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order at shopDisney
If you’re in the mood to do some Disney shopping, then today’s the day to head over to shopDisney because they are offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the further discounts for the Twice Upon A Year Sale taking advantage of free shipping no matter how much they spend. […]
Worst Week of Winter is Coming at Disney World
One of the busiest weeks of 2023 will soon arrive at Walt Disney World, to the surprise of many tourists who expect winter to be off-season at Walt Disney World. This post covers dates to avoid, why it’ll be so busy, and what to do to beat the long lines and crowds if you’re already […]
Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to Disneyland in 2023
Disney has officially confirmed that Tiana’s Palace Restaurant is coming to New Orleans Square in Disneyland ahead of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride reimagining of Splash Mountain. This post shares dates, details, concept art and commentary for the upcoming addition, plus thoughts on whether something similar could–or should–come to Walt Disney World. Tiana’s Palace Restaurant […]
Lowest Price Returns For Genie+
Did you see today’s price for Genie+? You may be in for a treat if you are visiting Disney World today. Genie+ Whether you are an occasional Disney traveler or a diehard Disney Parks fan, you have probably heard by now that the paid Genie+ service has replaced the popular FREE FastPass+ system. This is paid […]
REVIEW: Are These FANCY Eats Worth the Cash at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts?
When you picture eating at a theme park, what food do you imagine? Maybe a turkey leg? Some popcorn? Chicken tenders and fries? While you can certainly find those things in Disney World, one EPCOT spot is taking snacks to the next level!. EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts has...
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
How Disney RECYCLES Cookies for the Festival of the Arts
Can you believe it? It’s time for another EPCOT festival already!. It feels like just yesterday that we were collecting our stamps on the Cookie Stroll during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and we are already up to our EARS in new sweets to try for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts. Well, we’ve got some fun cookie news for you guys today, and it has to do with BOTH of these festivals!
Full Menus Released for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released their full menus for the Lunar New Year 2023 celebration at Disney California Adventure, resort hotels, and Downtown Disney District. For some added flavor to your celebrations, you can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplaces and dining locations.
Shanghai Disney Resort Announces Lunar New Year 2023 Food, StellaLou Popcorn Bucket, and Donald Duck Tumbler
Shanghai Disney Resort has announced all the special food that will be available for a limited time in honor of the Lunar New Year. A StellaLou popcorn bucket and Donald Duck tumbler will also be available. Shanghai Disneyland. Candied Fruits Cookie (New) Mickey & Pals Market Café (Available Jan. 13...
