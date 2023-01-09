ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Funko and Loungefly Daredevil Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth

What do you think of when you hear the words “blind” and “lawyer”? Does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil come to mind?! Well then you might just be a Marvel fan, and guess what so is Funko and Loungefly! The pop culture sibling brands have debuted awesome exclusives showcasing the Hell’s Kitchen hero that are only […]
Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 10th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support […]
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.
Extended Teaser Trailer Released for ABC’s “The Company You Keep”

ABC released an extended teaser trailer for the upcoming crime series The Company You Keep starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. What’s Happening: A con man and an undercover CIA officer accidentally fall in love in The Company You Keep, a romantic crime series coming to ABC on Sunday, February 19th, at 10/9c. During ABC’s TCA Winter […]
Disney Showcases First Looks at Upcoming Projects Including “American Born Chinese,” “Prom Pact,” “Secrets of the Elephants” & More at TCA

Disney+, Disney Channel and National Geographic Content marked the Winter 2023 TCA Press Tour with a robust slate of premiere dates and first looks across linear and streaming. What’s Happening: Panels showcased throughout the day included American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next […]
Breaking: Universal will expand to 2 new locations

What do you think of this expansion for Universal? Will you be visiting when they open? Texas Project Going to Universal Studios makes you feel like you’re watching your favorite TV shows and movies, only with extra thrills, turns, and drops. Not only that, but guests face villains and help save the earth! Now they will be […]
Shop Till You Drop! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order at shopDisney

If you’re in the mood to do some Disney shopping, then today’s the day to head over to shopDisney because they are offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the further discounts for the Twice Upon A Year Sale taking advantage of free shipping no matter how much they spend. […]
Worst Week of Winter is Coming at Disney World

One of the busiest weeks of 2023 will soon arrive at Walt Disney World, to the surprise of many tourists who expect winter to be off-season at Walt Disney World. This post covers dates to avoid, why it’ll be so busy, and what to do to beat the long lines and crowds if you’re already […]
Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to Disneyland in 2023

Disney has officially confirmed that Tiana’s Palace Restaurant is coming to New Orleans Square in Disneyland ahead of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride reimagining of Splash Mountain. This post shares dates, details, concept art and commentary for the upcoming addition, plus thoughts on whether something similar could–or should–come to Walt Disney World. Tiana’s Palace Restaurant […]
Lowest Price Returns For Genie+

Did you see today’s price for Genie+? You may be in for a treat if you are visiting Disney World today. Genie+ Whether you are an occasional Disney traveler or a diehard Disney Parks fan, you have probably heard by now that the paid Genie+ service has replaced the popular FREE FastPass+ system. This is paid […]
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
How Disney RECYCLES Cookies for the Festival of the Arts

Can you believe it? It’s time for another EPCOT festival already!. It feels like just yesterday that we were collecting our stamps on the Cookie Stroll during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and we are already up to our EARS in new sweets to try for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts. Well, we’ve got some fun cookie news for you guys today, and it has to do with BOTH of these festivals!
Full Menus Released for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released their full menus for the Lunar New Year 2023 celebration at Disney California Adventure, resort hotels, and Downtown Disney District. For some added flavor to your celebrations, you can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplaces and dining locations.

