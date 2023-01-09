Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
newschannel20.com
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
Champaign schools replacing school buses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Golden Apple winning Paris teacher writes first children’s book
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson recently announced the publication of a new children’s book, written by fourth-grade teacher Marie Wimsett. “Herbert the Edgy Hedgie” is a heartwarming story about friendship and perseverance in the face of adversity. It follows a hedgehog named following Herbert who is feeling overwhelmed […]
Volunteers needed for Champaign Night to Shine event celebrating those with special needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church in Champaign will host the 2023 Night to Shine in-person for the first time in two years. Though they are “excited to be a part” of the worldwide event that celebrates people with special needs, they are hoping to get more volunteers to “make this year’s event […]
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
nowdecatur.com
InnovaFeed Breaks ground in Decatur
January 10, 2023 – French firm, InnovaFeed, broke ground Tuesday on what will become the world’s largest provider facility of insect protein. InnovaFeed announced a strategic partnership with ADM in 2020 that will allow the facility to produce protein-rich feed, oils, and fertilizer through groundbreaking insect farming technology. The plant, which represents a 250 million dollar investment, will be located near the ADM plant in order to facilitate what InnovaFeed calls an “industrial symbiosis model” that will result in zero waste. This is accomplished by purchasing waste energy from ADM, piping the waste to the InnovaFeed plant, and then using that waste product to farm the insect proteins. Watch a video on the process HERE.
mahometdaily.com
Candlewood residents come together under dire circumstances
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to protect residents in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park, names will not be used in this piece. Actual conversations with residents, not just ones taken from Facebook, have taken place over the last couple weeks. This is the account of those families who needed a place to put their voice without fear of retribution from current or former owners of the subdivision. We are happy to provide that for them.
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
County sheriffs say they will not enforce Protect Illinois Communities law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Many counties in Illinois have no plans to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to letters released Wednesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
Comments / 0