RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WBUR

Chinese 'wolf warrior' diplomat demoted

China effectively demoted a prominent "wolf warrior" diplomat, but analysts say it's a tactical shift in the face of domestic challenges that won't change Beijing's pursuit of its core interests. NPR's John Ruwitch reports.
WBUR

Syria faces economic hardship

Syrians say they're facing worse economic hardship now than at any other time during more than a decade of civil war — even though the president's regime has solidified its hold on much of the country. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.
WBUR

Investigations continue in Brazil following attack on the capital

Authorities in Brazil issued arrest warrants and are searching for those who aided anti-government rioters in Sunday's attack on official buildings in the South American nation's capital. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to have come out of the confrontation in a strong position, while even some of former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are criticizing him for what happened.
WBUR

Biden's new immigration orders look a lot like Trump's

“Rose” was brutally beaten by her husband in Haiti. Still bleeding, she sought help from the police. They told her it was “a problem between a husband and wife” and sent her home, where her husband attacked her again, knocking out her tooth and leaving her with a 4-inch scar across her forehead.
WBUR

Senegalese journalist released from prison after months-long protests

A court in Senegal ordered the release of prominent journalist and anti-government critic Pape Ale Niang this week after months of protests. The journalist's supporters worried that his imprisonment signaled a crackdown on the liberal press freedoms the country in place. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the story with...

