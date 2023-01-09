Read full article on original website
Related
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WBUR
Chinese 'wolf warrior' diplomat demoted
China effectively demoted a prominent "wolf warrior" diplomat, but analysts say it's a tactical shift in the face of domestic challenges that won't change Beijing's pursuit of its core interests. NPR's John Ruwitch reports.
WBUR
Protesters in Iran remain determined amid government crackdowns, executions
Protesters in Iran vow to continue their demonstrations even as the government continues its crackdown — which includes two recent executions. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
WBUR
Tourist destinations prepare for influx of Chinese tourists after country loosens COVID restrictions
Popular tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists now that China has loosened its COVID-related border restrictions. This segment airs on January 11, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
WBUR
Syria faces economic hardship
Syrians say they're facing worse economic hardship now than at any other time during more than a decade of civil war — even though the president's regime has solidified its hold on much of the country. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.
WBUR
Investigations continue in Brazil following attack on the capital
Authorities in Brazil issued arrest warrants and are searching for those who aided anti-government rioters in Sunday's attack on official buildings in the South American nation's capital. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to have come out of the confrontation in a strong position, while even some of former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are criticizing him for what happened.
WBUR
Biden's new immigration orders look a lot like Trump's
“Rose” was brutally beaten by her husband in Haiti. Still bleeding, she sought help from the police. They told her it was “a problem between a husband and wife” and sent her home, where her husband attacked her again, knocking out her tooth and leaving her with a 4-inch scar across her forehead.
WBUR
Senegalese journalist released from prison after months-long protests
A court in Senegal ordered the release of prominent journalist and anti-government critic Pape Ale Niang this week after months of protests. The journalist's supporters worried that his imprisonment signaled a crackdown on the liberal press freedoms the country in place. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the story with...
Comments / 0