WBUR

Senegalese journalist released from prison after months-long protests

A court in Senegal ordered the release of prominent journalist and anti-government critic Pape Ale Niang this week after months of protests. The journalist's supporters worried that his imprisonment signaled a crackdown on the liberal press freedoms the country in place. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the story with...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WBUR

Syria faces economic hardship

Syrians say they're facing worse economic hardship now than at any other time during more than a decade of civil war — even though the president's regime has solidified its hold on much of the country. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.
WBUR

North American leaders meet in Mexico City

Here & Now's Scott Tong unpacks the North American Leaders Summit with NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta. This segment airs on January 11, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

