Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Stalock

When the Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Alex Stalock, expectations weren’t exactly high. The 35-year-old had played just one NHL game over the last two seasons while dealing with myocarditis, and there were naturally concerns about how he’d adjust back to the NHL, especially on a bad-by-design Blackhawks roster.
The Hockey Writers

New York Islanders’ Top 20 Goal Scorers All-Time

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders have created many historical moments throughout their 50 years of existence. During the dynasty years in the 1980s, the roster included some of the greatest ever to play the game. Seven former Islanders have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, including Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Pat Lafontaine, Bryan Trottier, and legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. All of these Islanders greats had a knack for finding the back of the net, and today we look at the Top 20 goal-scorers in franchise history.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More

Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade

There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview

The NHL Trade Deadline (TDL), which is on March 3rd this year, is approaching fast. Last year, Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was working his first-ever deadline with the club. Despite that, he was fearless in his approach, making deals only when the values he set were met. Also, he was willing to deal early, as seen when he dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets

Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline

If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
The Hockey Writers

3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game

Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023

The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

6 Keys of Kraken’s 6-Game Winning Streak

Since the calendar has flipped, the Seattle Kraken have been unstoppable, winning their first six games of 2023. Whether it is goaltending, the power play or contributions from the entire lineup, Seattle is looking like a well-oiled machine ready to go on a long playoff run. Here are six keys behind the Kraken’s six-game winning streak.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 P.K. Subban Moments with Canadiens

In the unlikely event it’s up for debate, yes, the host Montreal Canadiens did the right thing honoring P.K. Subban prior to their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. Regardless of whether or not you liked the admittedly polarizing former Habs defenseman, you have to admit it was at the very least the classy thing to do.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Must Reverse Disturbing Trend of Wasting McDavid’s Prime

Connor McDavid is hands down the best hockey player in the world. He’s on track to win his first Rocket Richard Trophy this season on top of everything else he’s accomplished so far in his career. Despite all the good McDavid has brought to the Oilers, they currently...
The Hockey Writers

Why Can’t the Sharks Close Out Periods?

The midway point of the San Jose Sharks 2022-23 season shows a team facing a difficult campaign. They have the fourth-worst point percentage in the NHL and are almost certain to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. While a season this challenging is always caused by a number...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Lightning Who Need to Step Up in the Second Half

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into the second half of the season, firmly in third place, and primed for another deep run in the 2022-23 playoffs. However, if they are to keep their playoff spot, there is still a great deal of work to be done in the second half of the season, and the team has three players who need to step up their game to secure their playoff berth.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Depth Key to 2022-23 Playoff Appearance

After the New Jersey Devils’ 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, I did some digging and found two interesting statistics. This season the team is 5-0-0 when Jesper Boqvist collects a point and 4-0-0 when Michael McLeod records a goal. It serves as a reminder that if...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks

From the moment he first laced his skates in Toronto, Ilya Mikheyev was a fan favorite. Quick with a smile and courageously speaking a second language, he became a media darling. He especially caught fans’ attention when he stated that Canadians must be a bit wonky because they didn’t like soup (he actually didn’t quite say it that way).
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain

The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
ANAHEIM, CA

