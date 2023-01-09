The City of Shelby City-Wide Notification System's up & running. The city's added to their utility billing software the capability to notify users of an emergency event or notification important to our residents. Water shortages, hydrant flushing, irrigation season, you name it, it's there. ALL these notifications can be sent directly to residents with an automated phone call, text or email. Why not take a moment now to sign up for this consumer friendly service. Please contact Shelby City Hall at 434 5222, fax 434 2039, or email Sarah@sarah@shelbymt.com with your contact information.

SHELBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO