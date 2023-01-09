Read full article on original website
Early Bird Registration’s Open NOW
The Montana's Next Generation Conference's coming up on Saturday, the 28th, & early bird registration's open through this Monday, the 16th at mtnextgen.com. There'll be 36 workshops from which to choose including 5 pesticide point classes, get set for the learning & fun on Saturday, the 28th, from 8 to 5, over at Shelby High School.
There’s No Place Like Home…and School
Tonight (Tuesday) is the night Tuesday) for the Shelby Home 'n School meeting. Meeting time will be 6 o'clock SHARP this evening in the elementary cafeteria. BTW, our Shelby School Board also meets tonight in the administration building at 7..
It’s Now City-Wide In Shelby
The City of Shelby City-Wide Notification System's up & running. The city's added to their utility billing software the capability to notify users of an emergency event or notification important to our residents. Water shortages, hydrant flushing, irrigation season, you name it, it's there. ALL these notifications can be sent directly to residents with an automated phone call, text or email. Why not take a moment now to sign up for this consumer friendly service. Please contact Shelby City Hall at 434 5222, fax 434 2039, or email Sarah@sarah@shelbymt.com with your contact information.
Phones Down In Shelby
The phones are down over at our Shelby Senior Center this morning (Thurs.) Meanwhile I'll continue to keep you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog. Don't worry about a thing...if you do need to get in touch with the senior center, you can call Shirley at 460 5434.
Don’t Let Them FREEZE Up
The City of Shelby, reminds us the cost of replacing a frozen meter is the responsibility of the resident! Please make sure your water meters are properly heat taped & wrapped with insulation to prevent freezing. Stay warm, & do the same for your meters...
