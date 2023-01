As housing prices increase and the population of Greenville continues to grow, the challenges of finding and keeping safe, affordable housing continue to rise for many of our neighbors. At this CLP, attendees will get a chance to learn about the causes and consequences of homelessness, particularly in Greenville County, through a conversation between Dr. Claire Gilliland in Sociology and Susan McLarty, the Director for the Greenville Homeless Alliance (GHA).

