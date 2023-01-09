Read full article on original website
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Toddler’s parents found after boy was wandering alone
Police were attempting to locate the parents of a little boy found in Littleton Friday.
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
Man sleeping in car awakened by hail of gunfire in LoDo
It was a wild evening for a young man in Denver whose night out in lower downtown turned into a nightmare caused by a hail of gunfire.
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
Denver suspends licenses of 2 businesses involved in deadly shooting
Two Denver businesses are having their licenses suspended by the city after a fatal shooting involving a security guard.
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
