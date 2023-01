Kansas City Zoo’s polar bear, Berlin, passed away yesterday after residing at the zoo for a decade. At 33 years old, Berlin was the oldest polar bear in the United States. For the past several months she was being treated for hypertension and renal failure, until veterinarians at the zoo determined that they had exhausted all medical options to improve her condition. They had to make the difficult decision yesterday, Jan. 11, to euthanize her.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO