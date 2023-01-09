ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans

Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

55 Most Peaceful Countries in the World, Ranked

It seems the world is on fire these days. Not literally, of course (although quite literally in some places). But between systemic racism, lack of gun control, famine, war, death and destruction, it's impossible to turn the news on without feeling dismayed about the state of society. That’s why we...
skygofly.com

Eva Air Launching Non-Stop Route Between Taipei and Clark, Philippines

Eva Air will start a new non-stop route between Taipei and Clark Airport in the Philippines starting March 23rd. The inclusion of Clark International Airport to EVA's list of gateways in the Philippines is a significant move that will bring comfort and convenience to travelers. It gives passengers more options for where to fly from, with Manila and Cebu already well-established. With the addition of Clark International Airport, passengers can now enjoy greater flexibility in their travel plans.
travelyourway.net

Thailand has new entry rules for all international visitors

Thailand has new entry rules for all international visitors after China opened its border on 8/1. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Thailand will require international travelers to present a certificate of full COVID-19 vaccination before flying to Thailand, as the country prepares to receive more passengers. tourists after China reopened its borders on January 8.

