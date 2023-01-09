Eva Air will start a new non-stop route between Taipei and Clark Airport in the Philippines starting March 23rd. The inclusion of Clark International Airport to EVA's list of gateways in the Philippines is a significant move that will bring comfort and convenience to travelers. It gives passengers more options for where to fly from, with Manila and Cebu already well-established. With the addition of Clark International Airport, passengers can now enjoy greater flexibility in their travel plans.

