ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC is in the top 6 for a four-star Class of 2024 linebacker

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpwOY_0k8bCklt00

Here’s a recruitment for Trojan fans to keep tabs on: 2024 four-star linebacker Justin Williams has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. Williams is set to focus on Auburn, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Williams is listed as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Dallas native from Oak Ridge High School, Williams tallied 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his breakout junior season.

Williams, who also played safety before switching to linebacker this past season, reminds me of another former Trojan linebacker, Uchenna Nwosu, who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks

USC holds the No. 8 class in the 2024 cycle with commitments from four-star Long Beach Poly wideout Jason Robinson Jr., four-star Oregon tight end Joey Olsen, and Calabasas (Calif.) Top 100 athlete Aaron Butler. This recruitment could add to that haul and fortify the Trojans for the Big Ten.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy