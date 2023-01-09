ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's roommate suspected in his death, police say

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVDxa_0k8bAnUU00

NAIROBI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - One of the suspects in the death last week of prominent Kenyan LGBTQ rights campaigner Edwin Chiloba is his roommate with whom he is "believed to have been in (a) close relationship," the police said on Monday.

Chiloba's body was found in a metal box after being dumped out of a vehicle. His death sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community in Kenya, where homosexuality is taboo and gay sex is punishable by 14 years in prison, although that law is rarely enforced.

A police affidavit released by a court in Chiloba's hometown of Eldoret on Monday said he is believed to have died in the home he shared with one of the suspects, Jacktone Odhiambo.

It said Odhiambo and four other suspects "as per their statements, helped in moving, loading and probably dumping of the metallic box carrying the remains of the deceased from the vehicle".

The police said they would hold the five suspects for 21 days as they continue their investigation.

The suspects were not represented by lawyers. Two of those arrested were minors, according to a source with direct knowledge of the case.

A coalition of rights groups including Amnesty International Kenya commended the police on Monday for their swift investigation.

They urged authorities in a statement to do the same when conducting investigations into the deaths of other LGBTQ Kenyans, which they said have often been treated with laxity.

“The killing of Edwin Chiloba exposes the rise in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, and Intimate Partner Violence experienced in Kenya,” the statement said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women’s clothes. The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
New York Post

Video shows Iranian woman admit stabbing hookup as revenge for Qassem Soleimani

Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020. Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.” “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
The Independent

Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’

A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
TheDailyBeast

6 Journalists Held Over Video of South Sudan Prez Wetting His Pants

Last month, video of South Sudan President Salva Kiir apparently urinating on himself during a public event spread on social media. Now, weeks later, six journalists have been detained for days in connection with an investigation into the leak of the leak. The six men, who work for state-run media, “are suspected of having knowledge on how the video of the president urinating himself came out,” Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists, told Reuters. “We are concerned because those who are detained now have stayed longer than what the law says.”The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read it at Reuters
Reuters

Reuters

679K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy