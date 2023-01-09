ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
People

Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner

The former Colorado standout, who played nine seasons in the NFL, was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room in July The death of retired NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has been ruled a suicide, according to a report from the North Carolina state medical examiner. USA Today obtained a copy of the report, which stated that the 50-year-old former athlete died in July after overdosing from drugs. The report states that he had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity." He had no known medical conditions or active...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense

Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth.  “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
ALABAMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nerlens Noel Agrees To Rich Paul Settlement

Nerlens Noel had originally filed a lawsuit against Paul. If you remember, back in 2021, Nerlens Noel attempted to sue Rich Paul for $58 million in lost salary. This all took place because of a grievance Paul filed with the National Basketball Players Association. As the story goes, Paul, who represented Noel with Klutch Sports, hadn’t been paid commission for a $5 million deal with the Knicks.

