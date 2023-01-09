Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Related
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner
The former Colorado standout, who played nine seasons in the NFL, was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room in July The death of retired NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has been ruled a suicide, according to a report from the North Carolina state medical examiner. USA Today obtained a copy of the report, which stated that the 50-year-old former athlete died in July after overdosing from drugs. The report states that he had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity." He had no known medical conditions or active...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nerlens Noel Agrees To Rich Paul Settlement
Nerlens Noel had originally filed a lawsuit against Paul. If you remember, back in 2021, Nerlens Noel attempted to sue Rich Paul for $58 million in lost salary. This all took place because of a grievance Paul filed with the National Basketball Players Association. As the story goes, Paul, who represented Noel with Klutch Sports, hadn’t been paid commission for a $5 million deal with the Knicks.
Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Arrest Warrant Details
"You're looking at the (totaled) car like, man!'' Cowboys rookie Sam Williams says. "But God works in mysterious ways. I know He has something in store for me.''
Comments / 0