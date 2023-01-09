ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Guitar World Magazine

Jeff Beck's 12 best studio guest appearances

From studio sessions with Stevie Wonder all the way to a surprising reggae run-out with Toots & The Maytals, here are some of Beck's best collaborative credits. Typically, when a legendary guitarist is invited to play on another artist’s recording session, they are expected to make a noticeable impact on the song or album they're working on.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Guitar World Magazine

This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”

Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Andrew Watt shred with Iggy Pop's all-star Kimmel band, featuring Josh Klinghoffer, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith

The godfather of punk brought in the big guns for an intense performance of new single Frenzy – complete with an incendiary solo from Watt. Iggy Pop performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week (January 9) and brought along some big names to back him, including Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer (on an Electrical Guitar Company model, by the looks of things), Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo

Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Guitar World Magazine

Simple Minds’ Charlie Burchill: “Edge had his AC30, his delays and his black Strat. I picked up his Strat – and I sounded like Edge! I thought, ‘Jesus, it’s in the gear as well…’”

The Glasgow guitar legend talks vintage Gretsch, the rise of Simple Minds as a pop behemoth, eschewing powerchords, and what happens when you play through the Edge's epic rig. He’s the Glasgow guitar maverick who broke into the 80s stadium league with Simple Minds. Now, as the band return with 18th album, Direction Of The Heart, Charlie Burchill tells us about pushing the envelope, falling for the White Falcon, commandeering the Edge’s rig, and why you won’t catch him playing powerchords…
Guitar World Magazine

Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78

Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
Guitar World Magazine

How to play Back in Black on guitar

Learn one of the greatest riffs of all time from Australian rock legends AC/DC. The guitar nucleus of AC/DC lies in the two brothers who formed the band in 1973. With lead duties going to ‘school boy’ Angus Young and rhythm guitar to the late Malcolm, they always had a boogie blues-based approach to making music.
Guitar World Magazine

You can now buy Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Schecter signature guitar

The cosmetically inverted six-string was first teased by MGK in March last year, and features on the artwork for his latest studio album. Back in March last year, Machine Gun Kelly unveiled the artwork for his then-upcoming studio album, Mainstream Sellout – an album cover that seemingly hinted at the existence of a second Schecter signature guitar for the newfound guitar star.

