Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Jeff Beck's 12 best studio guest appearances
From studio sessions with Stevie Wonder all the way to a surprising reggae run-out with Toots & The Maytals, here are some of Beck's best collaborative credits. Typically, when a legendary guitarist is invited to play on another artist’s recording session, they are expected to make a noticeable impact on the song or album they're working on.
Why Jeff Beck was the guitar hero's guitar hero: Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Vince Gill, Steve Stevens and more pay tribute
While the concept of the guitar hero is as old as rock ‘n’ roll itself, new heroes arrive for each new generation – with only the most remarkable players earning an immunity to the sands of time, capable of wielding influence over generation after generation after generation.
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Sting guitarist Dominic Miller: “You gave Jeff Beck a tennis racket and a transistor radio, he’d make it sound perfect”
The Sting guitarist mourns a long-lost Gibson ES-335 and reveals a fondness for ’60s Telecasters as he joins us for this edition of Bought & Sold – a safe space for gear obsessives to talk shop. What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?
This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”
Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
Watch Andrew Watt shred with Iggy Pop's all-star Kimmel band, featuring Josh Klinghoffer, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith
The godfather of punk brought in the big guns for an intense performance of new single Frenzy – complete with an incendiary solo from Watt. Iggy Pop performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week (January 9) and brought along some big names to back him, including Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer (on an Electrical Guitar Company model, by the looks of things), Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.
Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo
Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Simple Minds’ Charlie Burchill: “Edge had his AC30, his delays and his black Strat. I picked up his Strat – and I sounded like Edge! I thought, ‘Jesus, it’s in the gear as well…’”
The Glasgow guitar legend talks vintage Gretsch, the rise of Simple Minds as a pop behemoth, eschewing powerchords, and what happens when you play through the Edge's epic rig. He’s the Glasgow guitar maverick who broke into the 80s stadium league with Simple Minds. Now, as the band return with 18th album, Direction Of The Heart, Charlie Burchill tells us about pushing the envelope, falling for the White Falcon, commandeering the Edge’s rig, and why you won’t catch him playing powerchords…
Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78
Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
Jeff Beck – the ultimate interview: one of the electric guitar's most prolific innovators reflects on his sprawling career
Since starting out with the Yardbirds nearly 60 years ago, Jeff Beck defined guitar virtuosity. On the eve of his 2009 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he talked about his storied past, then-recent shows with Eric Clapton and his plans for what would become his 10th album, Emotion & Commotion.
How to play Back in Black on guitar
Learn one of the greatest riffs of all time from Australian rock legends AC/DC. The guitar nucleus of AC/DC lies in the two brothers who formed the band in 1973. With lead duties going to ‘school boy’ Angus Young and rhythm guitar to the late Malcolm, they always had a boogie blues-based approach to making music.
PRS launches new Dustie Waring signature guitar, updates Mark Holcomb and Zach Myers SE models
The Between the Buried and Me man adds a hardtail model to his lineup of six-strings, Holcomb's SE gets new modeling amp-friendly pickups and a fresh colorway, and Myers' signature now sports an updated scale length. PRS has kicked 2023 off with a bang, expanding its product lineup with four...
Paying tribute to Wilko Johnson 1947-2022: the hard-hitting rhythm king who shaped the sound of UK punk
An unlikely guitar hero, Johnson had a style like no other, and wielded his Tele like a machine gun – the punks and more were paying attention to his sound and stage presence. On November 21, 2022, Wilko Johnson passed away at the age of 75. The Essex-born guitarist...
Uli Jon Roth: “For me, the heavy metal direction was boring. I wasn't interested in it. I wanted to go in almost the opposite direction”
The German virtuoso on how feeling in “musical no man's land” led to his decision to leave Scorpions in 1975, and go on to spearhead a new style of neoclassical guitar – and what he thinks about Kirk Hammett quoting his solos in Metallica's Battery. As an...
You can now buy Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Schecter signature guitar
The cosmetically inverted six-string was first teased by MGK in March last year, and features on the artwork for his latest studio album. Back in March last year, Machine Gun Kelly unveiled the artwork for his then-upcoming studio album, Mainstream Sellout – an album cover that seemingly hinted at the existence of a second Schecter signature guitar for the newfound guitar star.
Brian May pays tribute to Jeff Beck: “He was so unique, and so influential on every guitarist I've ever met in my life”
Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78 earlier this week. Representatives for Beck confirmed the guitar legend passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. In a new video posted on social media, May speaks on the “extraordinary loss” of an...
