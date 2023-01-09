ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Former A&M CB Smoke Bouie heads for Georgia out of the transfer portal

Former Texas A&M freshman corner Smoke Bouie announced today that he is transferring to Georgia after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month. He was recruited by the Bulldogs coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class but wound up choosing the Aggies. Bouie appeared in seven games for the Aggies in 2022 in a reserve role, compiling four tackles with a pass defensed. He was one of four Texas A&M freshman suspended for violations of team rules prior to the Aggies' game with Miami in September. They included wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerback and Denver Harris (Marshall, Harris, and Bouie all entered the portal and have found new homes at Ole Miss, LSU, and Georgia, respectively).
247Sports

Texas A&M transfer safety Smoke Bouie commits to Georgia

Former four-star recruit Smoke Bouie was a big target for Georgia during the 2022 class, but ultimately the Bainbridge native signed with Texas A&M. Bouie’s time in College Station was short-lived, and on Friday, Bouie decided to become a Bulldog after all. Bouie has announced that he is transferring to Georgia after taking a visit on Sunday, Dec. 18. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety will arrive in Athens after playing in seven games for the Aggies in 2022 and has three years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports

Texas A&M offers Texas Tech QB commit Will Hammond

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino and, with his arrival, the Aggies have made a few new quarterback offers in the class of 2024. After offering four-star TCU commit Marcos Davila of Midland (Texas) Legacy last week, A&M extended two more offers at the position on Thursday.
