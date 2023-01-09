Former Texas A&M freshman corner Smoke Bouie announced today that he is transferring to Georgia after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month. He was recruited by the Bulldogs coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class but wound up choosing the Aggies. Bouie appeared in seven games for the Aggies in 2022 in a reserve role, compiling four tackles with a pass defensed. He was one of four Texas A&M freshman suspended for violations of team rules prior to the Aggies' game with Miami in September. They included wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerback and Denver Harris (Marshall, Harris, and Bouie all entered the portal and have found new homes at Ole Miss, LSU, and Georgia, respectively).

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO