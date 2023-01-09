Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean
Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony. Jean was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie
Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk. Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years....
WTAP
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes
Dianne Hughes Nelson, 76, of Elizabeth, WV died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hester M. (Richards) Hughes. She was a nursing assistant at Camden Clark and loved hummingbirds and the beach. She is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Farr, Delores A.
Delores A. Farr, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at The Willows. She was born August 1, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Anderson. For 42 years, she spent her career in the medical records department at Eagle Point in...
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.
Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
WTAP
Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian
Thomas Brian Winans, 66 of Parkersburg, passed away on January 12, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
WTAP
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin. Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed...
WTAP
Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”
Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears. She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg...
WTAP
Obituary: Brown, Pamela (Pam) Kay
Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown, 67, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born on April 6, 1955, in Dallas, Texas to Robert and Patricia (Riggs) Dill. First and foremost, Pamela’s life was dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ who crafted her into a beautiful person. Pamela was an amazing and gifted singer-songwriter having produced two albums and written more than 100 songs presenting the goodness of God. She served the Lord through song since she was 16 years old. Pamela was also a talented artist who drew and painted many beautiful pieces of art including original watercolor paintings for a children’s book she just completed for her grandchildren about the many lessons God taught her as a child. She was a gift of love from our Heavenly Father’s hands and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Mary Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. She was born on September 1, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Juana Cowan. Kay worked for various local construction companies as a bookkeeper and payroll...
WTAP
Obituary: Holthaus, Jennifer “Jenn” Prather
Jennifer “Jenn” Prather Holthaus, 49 of Parkersburg, WV died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
WTAP
Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell
Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born January 31, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV the daughter of the late Kermit D. (Johny) and Jeraldine Idell Douglass Powell. Jeri retired from Challenger Electrical Materials, Inc. (GTE Sylvania and Union Insulating) in...
WTAP
Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was...
WTAP
Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)
Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay), passed away on January 11, 2023. Born on March 10, 1930, in Washington, WV (now Blennerhassett Heights) she was the daughter of Thomas and Emma Lucas and was the youngest of eight siblings. Her husband, Rev. C. Ray Snider (Ray) preceded her in death. Ray...
WTAP
Obituary: Burnside, Kenneth Wayne
Kenneth Wayne Burnside, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Salem, WV on December 8, 1941, and was the son of the late Wallace Gribble and Hazel Velma Richards Burnside. He retired from E.I. DuPont...
WTAP
Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio departed from this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
WTAP
Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are officially under one month away from returning to an in-person prom for the first time in three months. January 14 at Porterfield Baptist Church a dress giveaway will be held from 10 - 12 p.m. then it will continue from 2- 4 p.m. Many...
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WTAP
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition. The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.
