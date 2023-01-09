Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Zelensky Against Testing Their 'Patience'
Iran has repeatedly denied that it provided drones to Russia, a claim that has been challenged by Western and Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma
To avoid being conscripted to fight in Ukraine, many Russians flee their country for neighboring Georgia. While Russians' hosts receive them warily, Ukrainians ask: What have you done to help us?
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'
Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
