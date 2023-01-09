Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
Police say Bloomington bus stabbing suspect targeted victim due to race; ‘One less person to blow up our country’
NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the victim was stabbed at a bus stop. Based on updated information, we now know she was attacked as she was getting off the bus. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and […]
Columbus police make arrest after stolen rifle found during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the […]
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
WTHR
Woman stabs IU student in racially motivated attack, police say
An 18-year-old girl from Carmel was getting off the bus when she was attacked by 56-year-old Billie Davis. The suspect then walked away.
cbs4indy.com
Semi driver arrested in Hendricks County after more than 20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested in Hendricks County Thursday after Indiana State Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop. ISP said the driver, Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 70 (59 mile marker) for a motor carrier inspection.
shelbycountypost.com
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Current Publishing
4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel
Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
Infant's death ruled homicide by Marion County Coroner's Office
IMPD is investigating a homicide after an infant was found unresponsive in an east side apartment on Sunday.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Indiana Supreme Court upholds murder conviction, sentence for Gas City woman who strangled 10-year-old stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction for a Gas City woman who killed her stepdaughter in 2019. Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life without parole in the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. A jury convicted her of murder. Carmack and her attorney contended that she acted in “sudden heat” when she […]
Indy records third homicide within 13 hours Friday morning
An adult man died following a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive around 1 a.m., according to police. This is near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.
Two killed in shooting on Indy's near east side, suspect arrested
IMPD is investigating after finding two people dead on the city's near east side. Just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of N. Walcott on a report of a person shot.
iheart.com
Police Seek Missing Westfield Man
A missing man has been reported in Westfield. The police department provided information on Tuesday about 63-year-old Allen Hackett. The Westfield PD says Hackett struggles to walk long distances. He is about five-foot-ten, weighing about 150 pounds, and has a military tattoo on his forearm. Anyone with information is asked...
‘I will do what I want’: Anderson man accused of raping and beating woman, confining her for 20 hours
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of confining and raping a woman in July also faces charges for a December incident in which police say he climbed through a child’s bedroom window to confront her. Police arrested Trevon Lee Chapman, 29, on charges of rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery and strangulation in connection with […]
cbs4indy.com
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t...
Man arrested after standoff, multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on I-465 on Indy’s north side after he led police on a chase through several counties, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it […]
Comments / 1