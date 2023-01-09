ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
