Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, XHR, IPDN
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1% this afternoon. In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose over 11% after the lingerie retailer authorized a $250 million...
Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Flat
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market failed to retain early gains and ended flat on Friday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains. The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,342.60 in early trades, ended the session at 11,290.79, up 2.97 points or 0.03%. Sonova climbed 1.34%...
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
Encore Wire (WIRE) closed the most recent trading day at $149.31, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker...
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
MUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) where we have detected an approximate $342.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 302,600,000 to 305,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
ACA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.74, changing hands as high as $57.26 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
