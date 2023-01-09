Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
Encore Wire (WIRE) closed the most recent trading day at $149.31, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker...
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, MTTR, CLF
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 29,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and...
BBMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBMC
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as high as $76.10 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Red-Hot Solar Stocks for 2023
If you're on a quest to find this year's potential stock-market winners, just look to the sky for red-hot solar stocks for 2023. Solar energy may be the answer to nations' clean-energy ambitions, and it looks like a good time to scoop up shares of solar stocks representing fast-growing companies in the space.
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWP
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.11, changing hands as high as $86.90 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Flat
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market failed to retain early gains and ended flat on Friday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains. The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,342.60 in early trades, ended the session at 11,290.79, up 2.97 points or 0.03%. Sonova climbed 1.34%...
Notable Thursday Option Activity: IAC, ABBV, RILY
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC), where a total volume of 11,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.8% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
