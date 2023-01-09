Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Nvidia, Lululemon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the real estate marketplace company gained 8% after Bank of America double upgraded the stock to buy and said they could rise 20% from Friday's close, citing its improved growth outlook despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. – Shares...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month
December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
Benzinga
Alpine Income Property REIT Hits New 12-Month Closing High
Raymond James on Jan. 9 upgraded its opinion of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE to Outperform, which seems to have provided the spark for the real estate investment trust (REIT) to leap to new 52-week highs — an accomplishment not seen by many others in the sector. With...
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
NASDAQ
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ
AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.30, changing hands as high as $10.44 per share. AbCellera Biologics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
PSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (Symbol: PSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.45, changing hands as high as $35.50 per share. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Newmont (NEM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.22, changing hands as high as $54.45 per share. Newmont Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Capital Southwest (CSWC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.34, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the business...
