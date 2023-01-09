The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday that the moratorium on live bird exhibitions caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been lifted. The order, which had been active since Nov. 10, was canceled after 30 consecutive days had passed without the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services identifying a new bird flu infection in domestic poultry. The precautionary order also prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “Commercial poultry producers and those with backyard birds should continue to be vigilant with their biosecurity because this destructive disease still poses a serious ongoing risk. We are continually monitoring highly pathogenic avian influenza case counts worldwide, and we remain ready to respond quickly should spring migration bring us another enhanced threat level.” An estimated 50 million birds were affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S. in 2022, including close to 15 million in Iowa.

