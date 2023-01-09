Read full article on original website
Mrs. Leo (Alice) Staiert of Carroll
Mass of the Christian Burial for 94 year old Alice, Mrs. Leo Staiert, will be celebrated at 11a.m. Tuesday, at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45a.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Funeral...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
One Person was Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident in Guthrie County
(Panora) One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County early this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:46 a.m. on Justice Road. Authorities identified the injured driver as 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker of Coon Rapids. According to the report, Ocker was...
Coon Rapids Driver Ejected In Rollover Accident Tuesday Morning; Only Minor Injuries Reported
A Coon Rapids driver was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being ejected in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Guthrie County this (Tuesday) morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker was traveling southbound on Justice Road south of Bayard in a 2002 Ford F250 at approximately 6:46 a.m. Authorities say Ocker swerved to avoid a deer and lost control due to frost on the roadway. The truck entered the west ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver through a side window. The pickup came to rest on its roof in a nearby field. Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services transported Ocker to the Guthrie County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Damage to the pickup is estimated at $12,000.
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
Gov. Reynolds Calls For Expansion Based On Pilot Program’s Success At St. Anthony Birth Place
Governor Kim Reynolds outlined her plans during last night’s (Tuesday) Condition of the State address to expand a pilot program launched in 2021 to connect rural moms-to-be with OBGYN services. The Centers for Excellence were established at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll and the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
Applications Now Open For 2023 Carroll County Ag Scholarships
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association are reminding students that applications are now available for the 34th Carroll County Agricultural Scholarships. The $500 scholarships are available to high school students who reside in Carroll County and are planning to attend or currently attend a post-secondary school with a major in a field related to agriculture. Application forms are available from local high school counselors, the Chamber offices, and online. Documents must be returned for consideration on or before Friday, March 17. Recipients will be announced early this spring. Last year’s awardees were Bryce Bowman of Carroll, son of Robert and Alice Bowman, and Dylan Wieland of Templeton, son of Kevin and Jodi Wieland. The Carroll County ag scholarships are made possible through contributions from Carroll area businesses, the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association, and proceeds from a special 1987 livestock auction. Application guidelines and submission forms can be found included below.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
Georgia Woman Charged With Felonies For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Carroll Police Officers
A Georgia woman faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly pepper spraying two Carroll police officers during a routine traffic stop. According to law enforcement, officers initiated the stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 36-year-old Nakeisha Naomi White of Jesup, Ga., near the intersection of East Street and U.S. Highway 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities attempted to take White into custody for driving without a valid driver’s license, but she resisted arrest by spraying both officers with pepper spray and biting one of them on the hand hard enough to require medical attention. White was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked on two counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure and interference with official acts using a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. As of Thursday morning, White remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Carroll City Officials Invite Public To Friday Meet-And-Greet With City Manager Finalists
Carroll city officials invite the public to attend a meet-and-greet reception tomorrow (Friday) evening to hear from the finalists in the community’s search for a new city manager. Earlier this week, Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson were announced as the top candidates identified by the Carroll City Council and Midwest Municipal Consulting. The finalists will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santa Maria Winery in Carroll to share their experiences and answer questions from attendees. Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14. Interviewers include panels consisting of city council members, department heads, city staff, and community leaders. City officials expect to make a hiring announcement in the weeks following the last round of interviews.
Carroll City Council Holds Closed Session Saturday For City Manager Candidate Interviews
Carroll city officials have released the agenda for a special council session on Saturday as they conduct final interviews with candidates in the search for a new Carroll city manager. City leaders will open the meeting at 8 a.m. at Carroll City Hall. The only item of business is a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i), “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” City council members, department heads, and community leaders will form panels to interview the three finalists: Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson. A hiring announcement is expected relatively quickly after the finalist interviews.
Carroll City Council Hopes To Avoid Large Wastewater Project Via Dissolved Copper Discharge Study
At Monday’s meeting, the Carroll City Council directed the Public Works Department to initiate a study on effluent copper levels from the community’s wastewater treatment facility. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, staff recently completed collecting data to develop a Copper Biotic Ligand Model (BLM), which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) uses to calculate site-specific copper discharge limits. Krauel says the plant currently releases too much copper in its effluent but is close to meeting regulations.
CCSD Board Nears Halfway Point On Reconsideration Committee’s Recommendations For Questioned Library Materials
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education convenes on Monday for its first meeting of 2023. The board will call the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams Elementary School boardroom. Their first item of business is to review and consider the latest recommendation from the materials reconsideration committee, according to Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau.
