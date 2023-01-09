A Georgia woman faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly pepper spraying two Carroll police officers during a routine traffic stop. According to law enforcement, officers initiated the stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 36-year-old Nakeisha Naomi White of Jesup, Ga., near the intersection of East Street and U.S. Highway 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities attempted to take White into custody for driving without a valid driver’s license, but she resisted arrest by spraying both officers with pepper spray and biting one of them on the hand hard enough to require medical attention. White was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked on two counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure and interference with official acts using a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. As of Thursday morning, White remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO