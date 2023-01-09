Read full article on original website
Carroll City Council Hopes To Avoid Large Wastewater Project Via Dissolved Copper Discharge Study
At Monday’s meeting, the Carroll City Council directed the Public Works Department to initiate a study on effluent copper levels from the community’s wastewater treatment facility. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, staff recently completed collecting data to develop a Copper Biotic Ligand Model (BLM), which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) uses to calculate site-specific copper discharge limits. Krauel says the plant currently releases too much copper in its effluent but is close to meeting regulations.
Carroll City Officials Invite Public To Friday Meet-And-Greet With City Manager Finalists
Carroll city officials invite the public to attend a meet-and-greet reception tomorrow (Friday) evening to hear from the finalists in the community’s search for a new city manager. Earlier this week, Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson were announced as the top candidates identified by the Carroll City Council and Midwest Municipal Consulting. The finalists will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santa Maria Winery in Carroll to share their experiences and answer questions from attendees. Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14. Interviewers include panels consisting of city council members, department heads, city staff, and community leaders. City officials expect to make a hiring announcement in the weeks following the last round of interviews.
Applications Now Open For 2023 Carroll County Ag Scholarships
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association are reminding students that applications are now available for the 34th Carroll County Agricultural Scholarships. The $500 scholarships are available to high school students who reside in Carroll County and are planning to attend or currently attend a post-secondary school with a major in a field related to agriculture. Application forms are available from local high school counselors, the Chamber offices, and online. Documents must be returned for consideration on or before Friday, March 17. Recipients will be announced early this spring. Last year’s awardees were Bryce Bowman of Carroll, son of Robert and Alice Bowman, and Dylan Wieland of Templeton, son of Kevin and Jodi Wieland. The Carroll County ag scholarships are made possible through contributions from Carroll area businesses, the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association, and proceeds from a special 1987 livestock auction. Application guidelines and submission forms can be found included below.
Gov. Reynolds Calls For Expansion Based On Pilot Program’s Success At St. Anthony Birth Place
Governor Kim Reynolds outlined her plans during last night’s (Tuesday) Condition of the State address to expand a pilot program launched in 2021 to connect rural moms-to-be with OBGYN services. The Centers for Excellence were established at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll and the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
Georgia Woman Charged With Felonies For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Carroll Police Officers
A Georgia woman faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly pepper spraying two Carroll police officers during a routine traffic stop. According to law enforcement, officers initiated the stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 36-year-old Nakeisha Naomi White of Jesup, Ga., near the intersection of East Street and U.S. Highway 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities attempted to take White into custody for driving without a valid driver’s license, but she resisted arrest by spraying both officers with pepper spray and biting one of them on the hand hard enough to require medical attention. White was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked on two counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure and interference with official acts using a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. As of Thursday morning, White remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault
(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
LoAnna Meiers of Carroll
LoAnna Mae Meiers, age 73, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Organist for the service will be Abe Batten and soloist will be Briee Roehrig. Casket bearers will be Colby Greenwood, Brian Worley, Edgar Kline, Scott Quandt, Terry Kline, and Dennis Kline. Honorary casket bearers will be her God children: Rodney Gosch, Tricia Riemers, Darcy Dailey, Chad Gorham, Jena Dickinson, Darin Gloede, and Tanya Chapman. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Mila Crees Obituary
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
Mrs. Leo (Alice) Staiert of Carroll
Mass of the Christian Burial for 94 year old Alice, Mrs. Leo Staiert, will be celebrated at 11a.m. Tuesday, at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45a.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Funeral...
