Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, Vidalia
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, age 92, of Vidalia, died January 13, 2023, at Treutlen Health and Rehab Center in Soperton after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1930, she was a native of Toombs County and a 1948 graduate of Lyons High School. She moved to Montgomery County upon her marriage to Buford McDonald in 1951. She was a retired homemaker, grocery store worker, and seamstress. After retirement, she worked to care for her husband until his death, and continued forward from that point keeping a watchful eye over her family as matriarch. She was presently a member of Higgston Baptist Church and formerly a long-time member of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was quite creative in making quilt tops, pillows, dresses, or anything the family wanted or needed. She enjoyed being included in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known by her family and friends for her cooking skills. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Delma Franklin Garrett and Jocey Poole Garrett; siblings: Ann Garrett (infant), Gilbert Garrett, Juanita Garrett Braddy, Dean Garrett, and Cecil Garrett,
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Ms. Carolyn Holloway, Vidalia
Vincent R. Drummer Funeral announces the death of Ms. Carolyn Holloway age 67 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from Life Care Center in Fitzgerald, GA. Carolyn Holloway was born July 6, 1955 to the late Ola Mae Holloway Dupree and Johnny Mason. She attended...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Davis Carroll, Vidalia
Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Davis Carroll, age 92, of Vidalia, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Toombs County, a 1947 graduate of Vidalia High School, and she attended business college in Atlanta. She retired after more than thirty years as Senior Customer Service Representative with Georgia Power, but continued her involvement with the company as a Georgia Power Ambassador. After retirement, she worked with her husband, Randall Carroll, until his death, and later she worked with her son, Terry’s Contract Flooring, for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vidalia and she enjoyed reading, canning, nature, and being outdoors. She was known by her family and friends for her homemade apple tarts and lady fingers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall E. Carroll; parents, Cannie Swain Davis and Catherine Phillips Davis; six siblings, Ennis Davis, Gerald Davis, Kenneth Davis, Elizabeth New, Edna Yarbough and Carolyn Davis.
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
MHMH Earns Stroke Certification
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is proud to announce it has been recertified by DNV Healthcare as an Acute Stroke Ready Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. “I’m so proud of our team for earning the Acute Stroke Ready Certification,” said Matt Hasbrouck, CEO....
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman
Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman, age 69, beloved wife of Jack Brunson Tillman Jr., of Statesboro passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah. Born in Vidalia, she was one of four children and the only daughter born to the late John Thurman Edge and Ruby Nell Sweat Edge. She grew up in Soperton where she attended school and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1971. During and after high school, Susan worked at Sweat’s Bar-B- Que in Soperton. She began a long career with Civil Service in 1978 when she worked for a short time at Warner Robins Air Force Base. She quickly transitioned to the Veteran’s Administration in Dublin where she retired as a Supervisory Budget Analyst in 2010, after thirty two years of total service. In 2012 she married Jack B. Tillman Jr., of Statesboro, where she has been a resident until her passing.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun House, Uvalda
My preliminary inclination is to identify this as a shotgun house even though the facade has more of a storefront appearance. The photograph dates to 2013.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen. Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom. The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years. The SEC Network's True South program...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County MatDawgs Roll to Area Dual Championship
Post-season is here for the Toombs County MatDawgs as they traveled to Brantley County to compete in the Area Dual Championship on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The MatDawgs came away from the weekend with two dual victories and an Area Championship Title. The Area Championships, hosted in Nahunta, GA by Brantley County, is the first step of the dual post-season. The first matchup was against Pierce County, and the MatDawgs posted a 48-22 victory. The MatDawgs moved to the finals against cross-town rival Vidalia High School. The MatDawgs once again came out on top against the Indians in a tough hard fought 45-22 battle.
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for COVID-19, student loan fraud scheme
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison for leading a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. The 39-year-old Dara Buck, of Ladson, South Carolina, a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 stationed at Fort Stewart, was sentenced to 42 months […]
