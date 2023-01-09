ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPMNn_0k8alEXp00
Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.

Elsewhere in the mountains and on the Western Slope, a few inches of snow might fall. East of the Continental Divide, there may be some precipitation, but not much snow will accumulate in the most likely scenario.

In terms of timing, it's like that the heaviest snowfall will take place in the mountains from Tuesday evening into Wednesday night.

See a map of projected snowfall totals below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XR9O_0k8alEXp00
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is also calling for a slight risk of heavy snow from January 14 to January 19 in much of the American West, including the western half of Colorado. This is currently an alert on experimental mapping provided by the service.

Follow along with weather forecasts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 4

Related
matadornetwork.com

This Is Why Capitol Peak, Colorado, Is the State’s Hardest 14K Mountain

Capitol Peak in Colorado is an iconic Colorado hike that draws outdoor adventurers from all over the world. Located within the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area, Capitol Peak stands at 14,131 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of the Elk Mountain range. It’s also known as being one of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Next big thing will be a chance of snow Sunday after a warm weekend start

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a half an half holiday weekend coming our way. With a high clouds and a high pressure ridge starting off the weekend with mild temps for most and more clouds than sunshine. At the same time we are watching another Pacific storm system brewing of the coast of California. This system will push across the Rockies on Sunday bringing in snow to the the mountains starting on Saturday night.There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for some of the mountains in the southwest where 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall. At this point it looks like we...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip

As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
DENVER, CO
Kristen Walters

Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado

A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy