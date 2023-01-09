Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.

Elsewhere in the mountains and on the Western Slope, a few inches of snow might fall. East of the Continental Divide, there may be some precipitation, but not much snow will accumulate in the most likely scenario.

In terms of timing, it's like that the heaviest snowfall will take place in the mountains from Tuesday evening into Wednesday night.

See a map of projected snowfall totals below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is also calling for a slight risk of heavy snow from January 14 to January 19 in much of the American West, including the western half of Colorado. This is currently an alert on experimental mapping provided by the service.

Follow along with weather forecasts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.