Colorado State

More than 50 avalanches triggered in Colorado over weekend, one fatal

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)

Two people were killed and two were partially buried by avalanches in Colorado this weekend, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reporting that more than 50 slides occurred statewide.

This week, avalanche conditions will remain dangerous in most of Colorado's mountains and human-triggered slides are likely, according to the center.

"There is plenty of evidence that you could trigger large and deadly avalanches within the database, but you may not see obvious warning signs of unstable snow on a slope. There may not be cracking or collapsing before the slope shatters. You may be the first or fifth down the pitch. The slide may break far away or far above you," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Monday.

As avalanche season persists, it is important to be intentional and cautious about route finding. The center recommends that backcountry travelers give themselves lots of space around steep slopes.

"Stick with your conservative plan, despite the lack of instability evidence or the siren lure of soft snow. Conditions like this require patience. Troublesome weak layers can remain for a long time in our continental snowpack. It can be hard to let those favorite steep shots sit until they are safer," CAIC said.

For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

