ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Top photos from the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQ8yf_0k8aixe700

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in Week 18 below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ampyG_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bua51_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Daniel Ekuale #95 of the New England Patriots sacks Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY4YF_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jKS8_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills defends Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bTiK_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass while Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots watches during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgxXy_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR5kC_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAPb5_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nFbo_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills points downfield while attempting a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSRBP_0k8aixe700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXr2H_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots tackles Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xs1Ha_0k8aixe700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaM2g_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXUx3_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Running back James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball as cornerback Tae Hayes #39 of the New England Patriots defends during the game at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4DJ4_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJDwz_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3010wj_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDkRF_0k8aixe700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cp7mL_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after catching a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZvK7_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks to Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots after Buffalo’s 35-23 win at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KI2bZ_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo’s 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvt9P_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo’s 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ON3yH_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZDQ9_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass intended for Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghiv6_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Taiwan Jones #25 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhUOD_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass over Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EypAK_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass over Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqR11_0k8aixe700
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3485BP_0k8aixe700
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaOV1_0k8aixe700
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXS6W_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSyFP_0k8aixe700
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fS5A9_0k8aixe700
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) gets cheers from fans and teammates alike after making an interception against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbytr_0k8aixe700
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; CBS sideline commentator Tracy Wolfson interviews Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsCb8_0k8aixe700
Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Josh Allen. Knox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3uIn_0k8aixe700
Bills running back James Cook finds running room against the Patriots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGlJm_0k8aixe700
Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps up to throw as Patriots Josh Uche pressures him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qAVG_0k8aixe700
Bills linebacker Matt Milano intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Patriots Hunter Henry. The play whelped the Bills beat the Patriots 35-23.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaPoq_0k8aixe700
Bills fans show their support for injured Buffalo player Damar Hamlin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSe3L_0k8aixe700
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers managed to keep both feet inbounds on this touchdown catch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUeSZ_0k8aixe700
 (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNqeT_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMqPL_0k8aixe700
Bills fans show their support for injured Buffalo player Damar Hamlin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZiDF_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills runs past Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzjgn_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhOri_0k8aixe700
The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers are introduced before the game with the Patriots. The medical staff is created with saving Bills player Damar Hamlin’s life by starting CPR so quickly after his injury on Cincinnati. Ag3i6608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0mAn_0k8aixe700
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:. RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) Doubtful. OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) Questionable. OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) QB Teddy Bridgewater...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady responds to reports linking him to Raiders, Dolphins

No matter how many times Tom Brady picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over everybody else, there still seems to be another rumor or report trying to send him to another NFL team. Brady is set to be a free agent again after the 2022 season, and while some have tried to connect potential dots between him and other teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, the GOAT clearly remains focused on the task at hand.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should you take the Bengals as heavy favorites on Wild Card weekend?

Wild Card weekend is upon us, and football fans will be eager to see if their team will make it through the first round of the NFL postseason. Buy Bengals Tickets The Bengals Sunday night matchup against the Ravens is getting lots of attention, especially now that Lamar Jackson has announced, via Twitter, that his knee is still healing and he won’t be playing.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FOX announces broadcast crew for Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card matchup

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are set to play Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. central time. These two teams recently faced off in Week 16, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. It was announced on Tuesday that Fox has the broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi calling the game. This crew called the Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 1, where the Vikings won 23-7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy