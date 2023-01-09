Mother to Tristan Thompson Dies Suddenly in Toronto Home

The mother to NBA basketball star Tristan Thompson has died, TMZ reports.

Andrea Thompson passed suddenly following a heart attack in her Toronto home Thursday, sources say. She was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to the attack after doctors attempted to resuscitate her without success.

Reports indicate that she died unexpectedly just days before her son Tristan and the mother to his two children, Khloé Kardashian landed in Canada after visiting Los Angeles. TMZ reports that Khloé maintained a good relationship with Ms. Thompson even after she and Tristan went their separate ways.

It is reported that both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian will attend Ms. Thompson’s private funeral, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Khloé was very close to Tristan’s mother,” an Insider told the entertainment news show. “And as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time.”

Tristan has yet to comment on his mother’s passing.

In a 2016 interview for NBA.com, he said he communicated with his mother often.

“I talk to my mom every day – ask how the kids are doing, ask how she’s doing, too. Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated in taking care of her sons – especially Amari. But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s ok.”

And on Mother’s Day in 2020, he shared a heartfelt post about his mother’s presence in his life.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he wrote.

We are sending prayers and condolences to Tristan Thompson and his family during this difficult time.