“We want our community to understand how we fund emergency services,” Fire Chief Dan Waller says
Snohomish County Fire District 4 provides fire and life safety services to 32,000 people over 60 square miles, and operates under a balanced budget and has passed all independent financial and accountability audits. Last year the fire district responded to almost 4,600 calls, of which 66 percent were for Emergency Medical Service (EMS).
Executive Somers Announces Plan for $12 Million in Federal Pandemic Recovery Funding for Child Care
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the spending plan for $12 million in new investments to expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of the 2023 budget.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COMPLETE GAME: Jackson at Lake Stevens Girls 1/12/23
Complete game broadcast, Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Jackson Timberwolves travel to meet the Lake Stevens Vikings in Western Conference 4A Girls Basketball action. Tom Lafferty and Joel Boyer on the call. Our KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Lake Stevens senior point guard Perla Ruiz who had 14 points in Lake Stevens’ 71-27 victory over Jackson.
