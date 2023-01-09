On Monday, a state judge in Fulton County, Georgia, dissolved the special grand jury that has spent the last eight months investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election in that state. This is the first in a series of dominoes that need to fall in order for former President Donald Trump to see the inside of a Georgia courtroom. We don’t know if they will all end up on the floor, but we do know what must happen next.

