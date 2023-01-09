Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football
JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Mater Dei 4-Star RB Nathaniel Frazier
Nathaniel Frazier reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday via Twitter. Frazier is a product of Mater Dei High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 10 D1 offers. Frazier’s recruitment has really heated up as of...
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits
Nate Oats is looking to bring in another strong class in 2024.
Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
