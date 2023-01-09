ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football

JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
Alabama offers Mater Dei 4-Star RB Nathaniel Frazier

Nathaniel Frazier reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday via Twitter. Frazier is a product of Mater Dei High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 10 D1 offers. Frazier’s recruitment has really heated up as of...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
