Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.
Tesla vehicles moved almost 100,000 people inside Boring Company tunnels at CES
Tesla vehicles moved almost 100,000 people inside the Boring Company tunnels under Las Vegas in only a few days during CES last week. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is The Boring Company’s first full-scale loop project currently in commercial use. Elon Musk’s tunneling start-up completed the $50 million...
Tesla is again rumored to be near deal to build factory in Indonesia
Tesla is again rumored to be nearing a deal to build a factory in Indonesia, which would secure a lot of nickel supply for the automaker. There have been rumors about Tesla setting up shop in Indonesia for years. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks with...
Nikola (NKLA) relocates its battery manufacturing to put all EV production under one roof
Commercial EV manufacturing Nikola Corporation announced it is moving its battery manufacturing operation from its current site in Cypress, California to its production facility in Coolidge, Arizona. With the move, Nikola will create on holistic EV assembly process all taking place under one roof. With the start of 2023, Nikola...
Ford’s EV program coming to hundreds of Lincoln dealers covering nearly 90% of sales
Ford gave its dealers, including Lincoln, an ultimatum to either buy in and go all-in on selling electric vehicles or wait until 2027 as part of its voluntary Model-e EV program. Although a little over half of Lincoln dealers opted in, they account for the great majority of the brand’s sales.
Footage of Tesla phantom braking causing 8-car crash pile-up emerges
Footage of the Tesla vehicle allegedly on “Full Self-Driving” that caused an eight-car crash pile-up in San Francisco in November has emerged. It appears to show a classic case of phantom braking but also during Level 2 autonomy, the driver should have responded. In November, an eight-car pile-up...
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
Lucid (LCID) hits annual production goal following strong output growth in Q4
Lucid Motors has shared some optimistic news ahead of its detailed Q4 report with investors next month. The young American automaker saw significant production growth over 50% to cap off 2022, helping it surpass its guidance of 7,000 units for the year. Lucid Motors ($LCID) is certainly off and running...
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
Proterra rolls out its first EV battery on the US East Coast
Proterra’s new Powered 1 factory in Greer, South Carolina, has produced its first EV battery. The Burlingame, California-based maker of electric buses, drive trains, and chargers for heavy-duty commercial vehicles is expected to begin deliveries of battery systems from its South Carolina factory in the first quarter of 2023.
Mazda’s MX-30 PHEV is finally coming, with smaller battery and V2L… but only in Europe
Mazda has finally announced their long-rumored MX-30 plug-in hybrid, named the MX-30 R-EV, which uses a small rotary engine as a range extender to supplement a now even smaller battery. The new MX-30 R-EV was shown at the Brussels Motor Show today, though Mazda’s press release is light on details....
This 240t electric mining haul truck can charge in 30 minutes
A 240-tonne mining haul truck is about to be fitted with a 1.4 megawatt-hour (MWh) prototype battery system that global green energy company Fortescue has developed with equipment maker Liebherr. UK-based engineering company WAE Technologies, which was acquired by Fortescue in March 2022, completed and delivered the battery system to...
Mercedes will drop “EQ” branding from EV names in 2024
Mercedes is going to drop the “EQ” branding from the names of their electric cars as early as 2024, citing confusion from customers, as reported by Handelsblatt. In recent years, Mercedes has branded its electric offerings and concepts with an “EQ” badge, meant to stand for “electric intelligence” in a riff on the concept of “IQ.”
BMW CEO declares its EVs will soon be the ‘benchmark’ in charging, range, and pricing
After previewing some of the technology on its “Neue Klasse” EV platform at CES last week, BMW’s CEO Oliver Zipse is not mixing words when speaking about the German automaker’s future in the EV market. Zipse was as bold to say that BMW’s next wave of EVs will be the industry benchmark in range, charging speeds, and pricing. Forgive us if you’ve heard this one before.
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
2024 Jaguar I-Pace unveiled with sleek new facelift and R-Dynamic models
The Jaguar I-Pace was already a beautiful EV inside and out, but the 2024 refresh is taking it to the next level with a distinctive new design, advanced tech features, and additional R-Dynamic models. Jaguar unveiled the I-Pace, its first electric vehicle, in 2018 with a stunning design and powerful...
Tesla claims its new solar inverter is much cheaper than the competition
Tesla released a white paper on its new string solar inverter and claims that it is much cheaper than competing inverter solutions from Enphase and SolarEdge. In 2021, Tesla launched its own solar inverter for the first time. Over the last few years, the company has started to integrate it...
RCA (yes, the VCR brand) just unveiled a 34 mph electric bike
RCA, the century-old electronics brand that may be most famous for its consumer products like the VCR, has launched a series of electric bicycles with the unveiling of three new models. Two of the e-bikes are fairly ordinary models, but the third is a more aggressive and higher-power e-bike with a striking design.
More information about Tesla’s new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware leaks
Tesla is expected to release a new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware suite imminently and now more details have leaked. Since 2016, Tesla has claimed that all its vehicles produced going forward have “all the needed hardware” to become self-driving with future software updates. It turned out not to be...
