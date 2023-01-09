Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man in child's shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl while she played in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Shreveporter...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD officer injured while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night. Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport man charged in grandfather's beating death; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday. Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ronald Cothran tapped as new District 8 commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8. Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022. Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Krewe of Sobek holds annual bal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras magic was on full display Friday night. The Krewe of Sobek held its annual bal at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year's theme: "Sobek Travels the World." There was lots of great music and food as the krewe presented its royal court as they celebrate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arceneaux bound by 11th hour contract legislation signed by Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will have to seek City Council approval for any city contracts over $1 million. This ordinance was passed by the City Council on the last day of the year and signed by former Mayor Adrian Perkins on his way out the door.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas High students host telethon to benefit Razorback TV program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Students at Arkansas High School in Texarkana held a telethon Friday to raise money for the Razorback TV Program. There's about 50 students in the program. As part of the 4th annual telethon, students interviewed community and campus leaders throughout the day. Their goal is to raise...
Comments / 0