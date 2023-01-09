Read full article on original website
Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage
The stop order in place after the failure of its NOTAMS -- or Notice to Air Missions -- system was lifted by the FAA shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Time as the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming across the country.
What is the FAA's NOTAM? An aviation expert explains how the critical safety system works
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Late in the evening of Jan. 10, 2023, an important digital system known as NOTAM run by the Federal Aviation Administration went offline. The FAA was able to continue getting necessary information to pilots overnight using a phone-based backup, but the stopgap couldn’t keep up with the morning rush of flights, and on Jan. 11, 2022, the FAA grounded all commercial flights in the U.S. In total, nearly 7,000 flights were canceled. Brian Strzempkowksi is the interim director of the Center for Aviation Studies at The Ohio State University and a commercial pilot, flight instructor and dispatcher. He explains what the NOTAM system is and why planes can’t fly if the system goes down.
RAW: MI: VP HARRIS ENGAGES IN CLIMATE DISCUSSION (WALK UP)
Vice President Harris will participate in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration's work to combat the climate crisis with Department of Energy.
FAA Computer System Outage Halts All Flights in the US
FAA Computer System , Outage Halts, All Flights in the US. On January 11, flights across the United States were grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration was hit by a computer outage. NBC reports that the issue forced the FAA to halt all nationwide flights until the issue was resolved. Just before 9 a.m., the FAA announced that the order had been lifted and that normal operations could gradually resume. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. According to the FAA, its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had "failed.". Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, Federal Aviation Administration, via NBC. The FAA said that flights had been grounded “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" as it brought the NOTAM system back online. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades. , Geoff Freeman, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO, via NBC.
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress...
