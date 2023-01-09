FAA Computer System , Outage Halts, All Flights in the US. On January 11, flights across the United States were grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration was hit by a computer outage. NBC reports that the issue forced the FAA to halt all nationwide flights until the issue was resolved. Just before 9 a.m., the FAA announced that the order had been lifted and that normal operations could gradually resume. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. According to the FAA, its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had "failed.". Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, Federal Aviation Administration, via NBC. The FAA said that flights had been grounded “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" as it brought the NOTAM system back online. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades. , Geoff Freeman, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO, via NBC.

