A Former Louisiana State Senator Will Be Going to Prison
NEW ORLEANS -(KPEL) It came as a shock to many people when now-former State Senator Karen Carter Peterson decided to resign from her job halfway through the Regular Legislative session in April of 2022. Later, news items began to leak out saying pointing to Peterson being under investigation concerning her...
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Opts-Out of Governor’s Race in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The 2023 race for Governor continues to take shape as Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser decides to opt-out of and focus on re-election. In a statement released Monday, Nungesser notes that his tenure as Lt. Governor has seen a lot of positive growth for Louisiana, but that he sees a need to stay where he is.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Should Louisiana Pass an ‘Emergency Lane’ Law?
I know that many people think there are already enough laws on the books but hear me out on this one. Do you think that Louisiana should pass an "Emergency Lane" law?. How often is it that we hear of a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Expressway that has traffic tied up for miles? Too often, if you ask me.
Louisiana Makes List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers
Louisiana is known for many amazing things. Our state's food, culture, and music are celebrated around the world. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction, this rings true all too loudly when it comes to Louisiana and serial killers. There's no denying the public's interest and fascination with...
Multi-Million-Dollar Kumho Tires Distribution Center Coming to St. Mary Parish
Franklin, La is starting 2023 off in a positive way. The new year has Kumho Tires opening a massive 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in St. Mary Parish. According to bizneworleans.com the Board of directors for Kumho Tires Inc "has approved an agreement with Melis Group LLC" to open a new warehouse and distribution center in Franklin, La.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Earlier this week, Louisiana DOTD officials announced a plan to repair the damage caused by a truck carrying an excavator at the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. This first phase of work is estimated to take place January 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) as I-49...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that […]
Playing Mega Millions? These Winning Numbers are the Most Common
Lottery players from across Louisiana and the nation are taking a moment today to contemplate what their new life is going to look like. A life filled with financial freedom. They'll have the ability to travel whenever and wherever they want to go. They'll be able to afford the finest foods and hotels. They will be Mega Millions Jackpot winners.
