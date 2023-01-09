Read full article on original website
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges
Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
More Than 40 Minnesota Cities Now Classified Rural Instead Of Urban
In Minnesota, and around the USA, a change took place recently that you may not have noticed. In fact, a LOT of people didn't notice it, even in Minnesota Cities where the change was made. Minnesota Urban Areas Reclassified As Rural Areas in 2023. The US Census Bureau took a...
