Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO