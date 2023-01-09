ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KDHL AM 920

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
DULUTH, MN
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Y-105FM

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents

DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
