gamblingnews.com
Singapore Actor Investigated for Promoting Illegal Gambling
An actor in Singapore is under investigation for an alleged breach of the Gambling Control Act by promoting an illegal gambling website in three video commercials. Terence Cao, 55, participated in various roles in the three video commercials and all of his roles silently promoted the excitement and fun derived from gambling with small amounts, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.
gamblingnews.com
Mansion Group to Surrender Operating License, Leave the UK
Online sports betting and casino gaming company Mansion Group has decided to leave the UK market and will surrender its license on January 13, 2023, after almost 20 years of operations. Shrinking Profitability. Mansion Group’s decision to shut down operations in the UK comes as a response to the ever-tightening...
gamblingnews.com
Play’n GO Grows in the UK Thanks to Kindred Group Partnership
The partnership marks another cornerstone achievement in Play’n GO’s international expansion efforts. The developer gathered substantial momentum in 2022 and strengthening its position in another critical market marks a great start to the new year. Play’n GO and Kindred expand on a long history of successful cooperation, expressing their intention to retain their close ties in the future.
gamblingnews.com
R. Franco Digital Launches on Home Market with 888casino
The company is expanding through a new content deal with 888casino, a renowned global brand that brings some of the most powerful iGaming products to the local market where R. Franco Group is headquartered. 888casino and R. Franco Digital Strengthen Spanish Footprint. The partnership will yield dividends to both participants,...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Expands Swiss Footprint with Grand Casino Bern
The supplier has signed a fresh partnership with Swiss operator Grand Casino Bern and will focus on providing the company’s interactive brand with a string of innovative games from its own portfolio and across the slot and live casino segment. Pragmatic Play Integrates Gaming Offer with 7melons.ch. Pragmatic Play...
gamblingnews.com
Elys Game Technology Banks on U.S. Integrity for Expansion
Interactive gaming and betting technology supplier Elys Game Technology and provider of integrity solutions U.S. Integrity announced that they have entered into a partnership focused on the US. Monitoring, Reporting, Analytics. The comprehensive partnership between Canadian-based Elys Game Technology and the sports betting integrity monitoring, reporting and analytics organization will...
gamblingnews.com
AGCO Greenlights BtoBet for Launch in Ontario
BtoBet, a pioneer in the provision of iGaming platform and sportsbook solutions, has been greenlit to launch in Ontario. This is an important milestone for the company, which has been looking to expand its presence in the NA region. BtoBet to Launch in Ontario. BtoBet, a subsidiary of NeoGames, will...
gamblingnews.com
Entain Snatches BetCity from Sports Entertainment Media for $482M
The deal between the two parties was originally announced for an initial consideration of €300 million ($324 million) and a maximum deferred contingent consideration of €550 million ($594 million) in June 2022. Now, Entertain has presented the completion of all procedures for a final acquisition cost of €450...
gamblingnews.com
Markor Tech Achieves Watershed with AGCO License in Ontario
Thanks to the permit issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the provider of casino software aggregation platforms and tech solutions, will be able to expand into one of North America’s most promising markets. Markor Technology Hails Success of Ontario Licensing. Markor Technology has been subjected...
gamblingnews.com
Lowen Play Received Online Casino License in Germany
German arcade gaming group Lowen Play digital GmbH became one of the few local operators to obtain a license from the Saxony-Anhalt State Administration Office to operate virtual slot machines. Lowen Play Online. The permission issued by the national gambling regulator in Germany allowed Lowen Play to offer its customers...
